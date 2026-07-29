‘This crosses a line’: FIFA faces backlash over selling World Cup stake, Donald Trump connection

FIFA has announced plans to sell a minority stake in the World Cup's commercial rights. Critics say this would turn the tournament into an investment asset. They warn it could fundamentally damage the spirit of the game.

On 28 July, FIFA revealed that it would create a $20 billion ( ₹1.91 lakh crore) subsidiary. This new entity will house its commercial and event operations. External investors may buy up to 20% of the subsidiary.

FIFA claims this could raise up to $4.2 billion ( ₹40,215 crore). That money would reportedly fund football development programmes worldwide. FIFA insists it would retain sole control of the enterprise. It says it would keep "exclusive authority" over competitions and governance.

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino defended the move in a statement. He called football "the world's most popular sport". He said parts of the game had generated remarkable commercial value. He wants that success to continue for everyone’s benefit.

The interest in “FIFA” was high on Google India during 27-28 July:

View full Image View full Image The interest in “FIFA” was high on Google India during 27-28 July ( Google India )

FIFA Faces Backlash However, the proposal has triggered fierce backlash across football's governing bodies. Fans and political leaders fear excessive commercialisation of the sport.

In a 2018 interview with Argentine journalist Víctor Hugo Morales, Diego Maradona predicted that America would push to further break the game into four segments to sell more ads.

The Argentine legend’s predictions came true as the FIFA World Cup 2026 had hydration breaks. Each half was indeed divided for the first time. Professor Rob di Gisi told the BBC that hydration breaks were probably worth “a billion dollars”.

Now, critics feel commercialisation could reach new levels. They also worry about deepening ties to Donald Trump. Potential investors are reportedly linked to the US president’s family through Joshua Kushner. Kushner runs Thrive Eternal, a firm that buys sports stakes.

UEFA responded sharply, saying football's governance was “not for sale”. It criticised the total lack of transparency around potential investors.

"This crosses a line that football's governing institutions should never cross. UEFA takes it extremely seriously. So should every National Football Association. So should every stakeholder: leagues, clubs, players, supporters, governments and everyone who cares about the future of the game,” it said in a statement.

“The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade - especially with zero transparency as to who gains financially. None of us are the owners of football. It is not FIFA's to sell," it added.

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Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter also weighed in critically. He said Infantino's relationship with Trump had reached a troubling level.

“The close relationship between the FIFA President and the US President has reached a financial dimension that is deeply damaging football. No one has the right to sell our game,” he posted on social media.

Other confederations echoed these concerns about process and governance. CONCACAF said it was "deeply concerned by the lack of due process".