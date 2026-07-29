‘This crosses a line’: FIFA faces backlash over selling World Cup stake, Donald Trump connection

FIFA has announced plans to sell a minority stake in the World Cup's commercial rights. Critics say this would turn the tournament into an investment asset. They warn it could fundamentally damage the spirit of the game.

On 28 July, FIFA revealed that it would create a $20 billion ( ₹1.91 lakh crore) subsidiary. This new entity will house its commercial and event operations. External investors may buy up to 20% of the subsidiary.

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FIFA claims this could raise up to $4.2 billion ( ₹40,215 crore). That money would reportedly fund football development programmes worldwide. FIFA insists it would retain sole control of the enterprise. It says it would keep "exclusive authority" over competitions and governance.

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino defended the move in a statement. He called football "the world's most popular sport". He said parts of the game had generated remarkable commercial value. He wants that success to continue for everyone’s benefit.

The interest in “FIFA” was high on Google India during 27-28 July:

The interest in “FIFA” was high on Google India during 27-28 July

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FIFA Faces Backlash However, the proposal has triggered fierce backlash across football's governing bodies. Fans and political leaders fear excessive commercialisation of the sport.

In a 2018 interview with Argentine journalist Víctor Hugo Morales, Diego Maradona predicted that America would push to further break the game into four segments to sell more ads.

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The Argentine legend’s predictions came true as the FIFA World Cup 2026 had hydration breaks. Each half was indeed divided for the first time. Professor Rob di Gisi told the BBC that hydration breaks were probably worth “a billion dollars”.

Now, critics feel commercialisation could reach new levels. They also worry about deepening ties to Donald Trump. Potential investors are reportedly linked to the US president’s family through Joshua Kushner. Kushner runs Thrive Eternal, a firm that buys sports stakes.

UEFA responded sharply, saying football's governance was “not for sale”. It criticised the total lack of transparency around potential investors.

"This crosses a line that football's governing institutions should never cross. UEFA takes it extremely seriously. So should every National Football Association. So should every stakeholder: leagues, clubs, players, supporters, governments and everyone who cares about the future of the game,” it said in a statement.

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“The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade - especially with zero transparency as to who gains financially. None of us are the owners of football. It is not FIFA's to sell," it added.

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Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter also weighed in critically. He said Infantino's relationship with Trump had reached a troubling level.

“The close relationship between the FIFA President and the US President has reached a financial dimension that is deeply damaging football. No one has the right to sell our game,” he posted on social media.

Other confederations echoed these concerns about process and governance. CONCACAF said it was "deeply concerned by the lack of due process".

“We share the disappointment of many within our region and the game that this level of detail has been designed and shared publicly before any discussion with the relevant governance bodies and stakeholders has taken place,” it said.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.