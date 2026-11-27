A Delhi-based startup is giving people the option to plan their own funerals while they are still alive. Moksha Voyage, a professional last rites service provider, helps individuals and families with funeral arrangements, transportation, logistics and post-funeral rituals.

The company describes its services as “compassionate and professional assistance for last rites, funeral logistics and related services”, according to its website.

Currently operating across Delhi NCR, including Ghaziabad, the startup offers comprehensive funeral arrangements, from dignified transportation to conducting Antim Sanskar in accordance with an individual's traditions and preferences.

Its services cover several aspects of the last rites, including transportation, mortuary and preservation facilities, cremation and Antim Sanskar, Asthi Sanchayan (collection of ashes), Asthi Visarjan (immersion of ashes) and other associated rituals.

An initiative of Namo Gange Wellness, Moksha Voyage also helps families organise post-funeral ceremonies, including Tehravin and Pind Daan.

What funeral packages does Moksha Voyage offer? The company has introduced three funeral service packages, each designed to cover different stages of the last rites and the ceremonies that follow.

The entry-level package, Samman Sewa, offers “cremation day sewa support”. It covers coordination and guidance for family members, a pandit to perform rituals at home and at the crematorium, pooja samagri and assistance with the necessary documentation.

The second package, Shraddha Sewa, covers the period from “cremation day to Asthi Visarjan”, which generally takes between one and three days. Along with all the services included in Samman Sewa, this package provides arrangements for Asthi Sanchayan and Asthi Visarjan. These include a vehicle, a pandit, a kalash and the required documentation.

The most extensive package is Moksha Sankalp Sewa. It provides assistance to the family throughout the 13 days following a person's death. The package also covers Brahmin Bhoj and travel arrangements to Haridwar for the immersion of ashes.

According to a report by Jagran, the funeral packages are priced between ₹29,999 and ₹1.5 lakh. Samman Sewa, the basic package, costs ₹29,999, while the comprehensive Moksha Sankalp Sewa package is priced at ₹1.5 lakh.

How can people plan their own funerals in advance? Beyond organising last rites after a person's death, Moksha Voyage also allows individuals to communicate and document their funeral preferences while they are alive.

“Your preferences are clearly understood and documented,” the company states on its website.

According to the company, planning funeral arrangements in advance offers several benefits, including financial clarity, less stress for family members and the assurance that the final rites will be performed in accordance with an individual's wishes.

The initiative aims to help people make these decisions beforehand, rather than leaving their families to deal with funeral arrangements, expenses and logistical challenges during an emotionally difficult period.

What is Moksha Voyage's free funeral service initiative? Alongside its paid packages, Moksha Voyage runs a programme called Moksha Sewa, which provides funeral assistance to economically disadvantaged families, as well as abandoned and destitute individuals.

The company says it offers these services free of cost to ensure that everyone receives a dignified final farewell, regardless of their financial circumstances or support system.

Vijay Sharma, chairman of Moksha Sewa, said: “Moksha Sewa is a humble step towards a more compassionate society, where every life – known or unknown, supported or unsupported – receives a dignified final journey.”

Actress and Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal, who is also a member of the Moksha Sewa board, said she was “honoured” to be associated with the initiative.