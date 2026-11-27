A Delhi-based startup is giving people the option to plan their own funerals while they are still alive. Moksha Voyage, a professional last rites service provider, helps individuals and families with funeral arrangements, transportation, logistics and post-funeral rituals.

The company describes its services as “compassionate and professional assistance for last rites, funeral logistics and related services”, according to its website.

Advertisement

Currently operating across Delhi NCR, including Ghaziabad, the startup offers comprehensive funeral arrangements, from dignified transportation to conducting Antim Sanskar in accordance with an individual's traditions and preferences.

Its services cover several aspects of the last rites, including transportation, mortuary and preservation facilities, cremation and Antim Sanskar, Asthi Sanchayan (collection of ashes), Asthi Visarjan (immersion of ashes) and other associated rituals.

An initiative of Namo Gange Wellness, Moksha Voyage also helps families organise post-funeral ceremonies, including Tehravin and Pind Daan.

What funeral packages does Moksha Voyage offer? The company has introduced three funeral service packages, each designed to cover different stages of the last rites and the ceremonies that follow.

The entry-level package, Samman Sewa, offers “cremation day sewa support”. It covers coordination and guidance for family members, a pandit to perform rituals at home and at the crematorium, pooja samagri and assistance with the necessary documentation.

Advertisement

The second package, Shraddha Sewa, covers the period from “cremation day to Asthi Visarjan”, which generally takes between one and three days. Along with all the services included in Samman Sewa, this package provides arrangements for Asthi Sanchayan and Asthi Visarjan. These include a vehicle, a pandit, a kalash and the required documentation.

The most extensive package is Moksha Sankalp Sewa. It provides assistance to the family throughout the 13 days following a person's death. The package also covers Brahmin Bhoj and travel arrangements to Haridwar for the immersion of ashes.

According to a report by Jagran, the funeral packages are priced between ₹29,999 and ₹1.5 lakh. Samman Sewa, the basic package, costs ₹29,999, while the comprehensive Moksha Sankalp Sewa package is priced at ₹1.5 lakh.

Advertisement

How can people plan their own funerals in advance? Beyond organising last rites after a person's death, Moksha Voyage also allows individuals to communicate and document their funeral preferences while they are alive.

“Your preferences are clearly understood and documented,” the company states on its website.

According to the company, planning funeral arrangements in advance offers several benefits, including financial clarity, less stress for family members and the assurance that the final rites will be performed in accordance with an individual's wishes.

The initiative aims to help people make these decisions beforehand, rather than leaving their families to deal with funeral arrangements, expenses and logistical challenges during an emotionally difficult period.

What is Moksha Voyage's free funeral service initiative? Alongside its paid packages, Moksha Voyage runs a programme called Moksha Sewa, which provides funeral assistance to economically disadvantaged families, as well as abandoned and destitute individuals.

Advertisement

The company says it offers these services free of cost to ensure that everyone receives a dignified final farewell, regardless of their financial circumstances or support system.

Vijay Sharma, chairman of Moksha Sewa, said: “Moksha Sewa is a humble step towards a more compassionate society, where every life – known or unknown, supported or unsupported – receives a dignified final journey.”

Actress and Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal, who is also a member of the Moksha Sewa board, said she was “honoured” to be associated with the initiative.

“Every individual deserves respect and a dignified final journey. I encourage more people and organisations to come forward and support this noble cause, so that together we can build a kinder, more compassionate society,” she said.

Advertisement

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer