‘This guy makes the best papad’: Denmark woman confuses Amitabh Bachchan as ‘papad maker’; netizens can't keep calm

A Denmark woman hilariously confused Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan with Bhujia makers, Bikaji, and asked if the Internet could help her connect to this “legendary papad guy” since she was running low on her stock of papads.

In a now-viral video, Frederikke, who goes by Bhukkad Bidesi on social media, showed a packet of Bikaji papad featuring the veteran actor. She then pointed to BigB's picture and said, “This guy makes the best papadum.”

She shared that she first tasted papad in Nepal and loves the taste of it. However, she said she was running low on them and hadn't been able to find them in Copenhagen.

“If you know him, let him know how good papadum he makes,” Frederikke said in the viral Instagram reel.

In the caption of the viral video, the influencer wrote: “Who is this man—and why does he make the BEST papadum I've ever had?!”

“I bought this papad back in Nepal and haven’t found it anywhere in Copenhagen. I’m running low… if anyone knows where to get this or who this legendary papad guy is, please help.”

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens were left in splits by her hilarious video and rather than pointing out the obvious, chimed in to joke about different ventures of the actor.

A social media user quipped that Amitabh Bachchan is a “multitasker,” and said, “He’s been a coolie (porter at railway stations ) since 1983.”

Frederikke's comment section soon flooded with the veteran actor's “tremendous work” in growing basmati rice for India Gate, saving lives in India via polio drops, and a lot more.

“He also used to grow basmati rice at India Gate, New Delhi,” a user said.

“He also used to give me polio drops. I am alive today because of him,” joked another user.

A netizen said, “Yeah. He personally hand-rolls each papad in his Mumbai mansion. Real artisanal stuff.”

“Wait till you hear about his PVC Pipes,” quipped a user.

A foreigner said, “That's Amita Bachan, he makes amazing Soan papdi as well (sic).”

Referring to his role in the 1999 movie Sooryavansham, a user said, “He also owns a transport company ‘Bhanupratap Bus Service’.”

“He works at a digital payment agency in India,” said another.