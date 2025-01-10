90-hour workweek row: Larsen & Toubro Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's recent controversial remark on a 90-hour workweek has gained massive attention, igniting work-life balance debates. But what has gained even more attention across the globe is how a Japanese man, named Shoji Morimoto, earns ₹69 lakh ($80,000) per year without working 90 hours a week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Known as the rental “do nothing" guy in Japan, Morimoto is paid for literally doing nothing, reported CNBC TV. From the most absurd tasks, such as waiting at a marathon finish line, to being video-called simply because his client is bored, Morimoto's task is to show up and “do nothing" other than what his clients asked him to do.

How does Morimoto earn The 38-year-old Tokyo resident Morimoto charges 10,000 yen ( ₹5,400) per booking to accompany clients and simply exist as a companion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Basically, I rent myself out. My job is to be wherever my clients want me to be and to do nothing in particular," Morimoto told Reuters, adding that he had handled some 4,000 sessions in the past four years.

The companionship business is now Morimoto's sole source of income, with which he supports his wife and child.

How many hours does Morimoto work? The next thought that is bound to cross anybody's mind is how many hours Morimoto worked to earn ₹69 lakh in a year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Morimoto does not follow a 90-hour workweek. The ‘do nothing' guy's longest task was a 17-hour train journey on the same route, from early morning, till the timing of the last train.

Morimoto gets paid for what his clients ask him to do. He told CNBC he receives about 1,000 requests per year, and lets his clients decide how much to pay him. He used to charge a flat rate of between 10,000 yen and 30,000 yen ( ₹5,400 to ₹16,200) for a two- to three-hour session, and earned around ₹69 lakh last year.

"I charge a voluntary fee, so I don’t know if it will be sustainable, but I’m having fun trying to see if it’s sustainable," Morimoto told CNBC Make It. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Why Morimoto chose to ‘do nothing’ Shoji Morimoto was fired from his office job in 2018. His superior had criticised him for lacking initiative and “not doing anything" of value for the company. The Japanese guy has now spun his art of ‘doing nothing’ into a career that paid him ₹69 lakh in a year.