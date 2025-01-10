Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  THIS guy mints 69 lakh a year but he doesn't work 90 hours a week

THIS guy mints ₹69 lakh a year but he doesn't work 90 hours a week

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal

  • As India continues to debate the 90-hour workweek suggestion, a Japanese guy has become the talk of the town after he managed to earn 69 lakh a year, simply by doing nothing, let alone working 90 hours a week.

THIS guy mints 69 lakh a year but he doesn't work 90 hours a week

90-hour workweek row: Larsen & Toubro Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's recent controversial remark on a 90-hour workweek has gained massive attention, igniting work-life balance debates. But what has gained even more attention across the globe is how a Japanese man, named Shoji Morimoto, earns 69 lakh ($80,000) per year without working 90 hours a week.

Known as the rental “do nothing" guy in Japan, Morimoto is paid for literally doing nothing, reported CNBC TV. From the most absurd tasks, such as waiting at a marathon finish line, to being video-called simply because his client is bored, Morimoto's task is to show up and “do nothing" other than what his clients asked him to do.

How does Morimoto earn

The 38-year-old Tokyo resident Morimoto charges 10,000 yen ( 5,400) per booking to accompany clients and simply exist as a companion.

"Basically, I rent myself out. My job is to be wherever my clients want me to be and to do nothing in particular," Morimoto told Reuters, adding that he had handled some 4,000 sessions in the past four years.

The companionship business is now Morimoto's sole source of income, with which he supports his wife and child.

How many hours does Morimoto work?

The next thought that is bound to cross anybody's mind is how many hours Morimoto worked to earn 69 lakh in a year.

Morimoto does not follow a 90-hour workweek. The ‘do nothing' guy's longest task was a 17-hour train journey on the same route, from early morning, till the timing of the last train.

Morimoto gets paid for what his clients ask him to do. He told CNBC he receives about 1,000 requests per year, and lets his clients decide how much to pay him. He used to charge a flat rate of between 10,000 yen and 30,000 yen ( 5,400 to 16,200) for a two- to three-hour session, and earned around 69 lakh last year.

"I charge a voluntary fee, so I don’t know if it will be sustainable, but I’m having fun trying to see if it’s sustainable," Morimoto told CNBC Make It.

Why Morimoto chose to ‘do nothing’

Shoji Morimoto was fired from his office job in 2018. His superior had criticised him for lacking initiative and “not doing anything" of value for the company. The Japanese guy has now spun his art of ‘doing nothing’ into a career that paid him 69 lakh in a year.

