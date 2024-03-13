‘This hits different’: boAt CMO Aman Gupta reacts to honour received from PM Modi at National Creators Award
Aman Gupta, CMO of boAt, won the Best Celebrity Creator Award. He shared starting his business in 2016 and aiming for global recognition.
Aman Gupta, the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of boAt, won the Best Celebrity Creator Award on March 8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured content creators at the National Creators Award held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.
