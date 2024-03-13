Aman Gupta, CMO of boAt, won the Best Celebrity Creator Award. He shared starting his business in 2016 and aiming for global recognition.

Aman Gupta, the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of boAt, won the Best Celebrity Creator Award on March 8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured content creators at the National Creators Award held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Startup accused of making false claims after boAt’s Aman Gupta, Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal strike deal Now, the Shark Tank India judge has posted his reaction on social media. While sharing a photograph of the award, he wrote: “The words “Government of India", the “National Emblem" and the title “National award" …. Man this award hits different."

While receiving the award, he shared with PM Modi how he had begun his business in 2016. Quickly, boAt became one of the biggest audio brands globally. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“When we started in 2016 when 'Startup India' was unveiled, people did not take us seriously. Seven years later, we have become the world's second-largest audio brand," said Gupta whose popularity skyrocketed after he had become one of the Sharks on Shark Tank India.

Also Read: Chennai-based entrepreneur loses Shark Tank India opportunity for not being ‘fluent in Hindi’ "I wish that a good tech brand goes out to other parts of the world and is appreciated the way we look at global brands," he added. His company now manufactures 70% of products in India, Aman Gupta said.

He also spoke about his ambition. Just like people line up to buy products from foreign brands (read Apple), he wants people in foreign countries to queue up to buy boAt products. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other recipients The Disruptor of the Year was awarded to Ranveer Allahbadia (Beer Biceps). Former ISRO scientist Pankti Pandey received the Green Champion Award. Lakshya Dabas received the Most Impactful Agri Creator. The Cultural Ambassador of the Year Award went to Maithili Thakur. Jaya Kishori received the Celebrity Creator of the Year award.

Also Read: ‘Trying to hold back tears’: Shark Tank India participant slams Vineeta Singh; Internet reacts The Best International Creator Award had three creators: Kiri Paul from Tanzania, Drew Hicks from America, and Cassandra Mae Spittmann from Germany. Kamiya Jani of Curly Tales was given the Best Travel Creator award.

'Technical Guruji' Gaurav Chaudhary a top tech YouTuber won the Tech Creator Award. The Heritage Fashion Icon Award was given to Jahnvi Singh. The Best Creative Creator (female) award went to Shraddha while RJ Raunaq received the Best Creative Creator (male). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With agency inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!