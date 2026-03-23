This IITian sold startup for millions at 26, chose family and health over luxury. Viral post

In an ecosystem where success is often measured through visible wealth — luxury cars, designer labels and lavish lifestyles — a young Indian entrepreneur’s post-exit choices are striking a different chord online.

Aman Goel, who sold his startup in November 2021 at the age of 26 for millions of dollars, has shared how he approached sudden wealth — and why he consciously avoided the temptation to splurge.

In a post on X that has since gone viral, the IIT Bombay alum reflected on the crossroads many young founders face after a big exit: whether to indulge in an upgraded lifestyle or rethink priorities altogether.

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“Most people that age would have splurged on flashy cars, watches, or a lifestyle designed to impress. I went a different way,” he wrote.

His decisions challenge a common assumption — that financial success naturally leads to visible consumption. Instead, Goel’s approach suggests that wealth, especially when earned early, can also trigger a reassessment of what truly adds value to life.

One of his first major decisions after the sale was centred on family. The same year, he moved his parents to live with him in Mumbai — a choice he described as his most meaningful “upgrade”.

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This raises an important question: is financial success truly complete if it isn’t shared? For Goel, the answer appears clear. He emphasised that the ability to support and live with family brought far more satisfaction than any material purchase could.

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Health, too, became a priority — something he admits had taken a backseat during his startup years. He revealed that he lost over 15 kilograms, hired a fitness coach and began scheduling regular health check-ups with his wife.

“When you're building aggressively, your body pays the price unless you're deliberate about protecting it,” he noted.

His shift towards disciplined eating habits — cutting down on processed and outside food — reflects a broader realisation among startup founders: that burnout and physical neglect often accompany rapid professional growth.

In 2022, Goel made another key decision — buying a home. While he acknowledged that renting might make more financial sense on paper, he chose stability over optimisation, particularly for his parents’ comfort and security.

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Here, his reasoning pushes back against a widely held belief in financial circles — that every decision must maximise returns. Instead, Goel’s approach suggests that emotional security can sometimes outweigh purely economic logic.

He also invested in building a strong “support system”, including household staff, to manage daily responsibilities. With both he and his wife running startups, the goal, he explained, was not indulgence but efficiency — freeing up time and mental bandwidth.

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Travel remains one of the few areas where he spends more liberally, but even that comes with a clear purpose. The couple takes short international trips focused on rest and recovery rather than extravagance.

“Peaceful getaways that help us recharge before diving back into the grind,” he said.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.