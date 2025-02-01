THIS Indian actor owns most expensive home worth ₹800 crore - AND it is not Shah Rukh Khan or Amitabh Bachchan

The Indian subcontinent housed over 500 princely states before independence, but after 1970s, the royalty in Indian society was replaced by business tycoons. Some even were replaced by the richest film stars and cricketers.

An actor, born to a cricketer father, now lives in one of the most expensive residences in the country.

Indian actor with the most expensive house: In recent time, the houses of the biggest Indian stars have become tourist attractions. With Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa, or Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments getting all the attention, one may assume that one of the actors among these three owns the most expensive house in the cinema.

However, honour goes to an erstwhile royal, whose ancestral seat houses a palace, over a thousand miles from Mumbai.

According to several reports, Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace is priced at ₹800 crore, and is much more expensive than Mannat ( ₹200 crore) or Jalsa ( ₹100 crore). Though other palatial mansions of Indian stars are all between ₹50-100 crore, they are nowhere near the monumental price tag of the Pataudi Palace.

All about the Pataudi Palace: Known as the Ibrahim Kothi, the Pataudi Palace is situated in the town of Pataudi on the outskirts of Gurugram, Haryana. It was the seat of the erstwhile Nawab of Pataudi. Spread across 10 acres, the Pataudi Palace now serves as the summer home for the Pataudi family.

Though Saif nominally holds the title now, his father and grandfather were the titular Nawabs, reported Hindustan Times.

It was built by Saif's grandfather, former Indian cricketer Ifthikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, after his marriage to the Begum of Bhopal in the 1930s.

He felt his old home was not fit for his new bride, and following this, commissioned British architect Robert Tor Russell to construct a palace in the style of European mansions.

Currently, Saif Ali Khan spends time there with his wife, Kareena, and their two kids, Taimur and Jeh. Not only this, his children from his first marriage - actors Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan - also spend vacations here. Saif's sisters - Saba Ali Khan and actor Soha Ali Khan - too posted pictures from their stay at the palace.

The Pataudis spend special occasions such as birthdays and festivals at the palace, along with extended family - including Saif's mother, Sharmila Tagore.