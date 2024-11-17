Nayanthara and Dhanush are embroiled in a legal dispute over a three-second clip in Nayanthara's Netflix documentary. Dhanush's ₹ 10 crore legal notice claims unauthorized use of footage from his film. Nayanthara refuted the claims, expressing shock and asserting her right to use the visuals.

South Indian megastar Nayanthara and Dhanush recently broke into a full-fledged war over a three-second clip in a Netflix documentary. The dispute started after the release of the trailer for Nayanthara's upcoming documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale.

Dhanush sent a ₹10 crore legal notice that said the documentary used footage from his 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan without his permission. The film that starred Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi was produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films and directed by her husband, Vignesh Shivan.

Reacting to the claims Nayanthara in a three-page open letter noted his demand as 'startling'.

She further alleged that the documentary team had sought Dhanush's approval and waited for many days but ‘settled for the current version’ as he "declined" to permit the "usage of 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' songs or visual cuts despite multiple requests". The controversial letter was published on her Twitter handle.

The 39-year-old actor said she was shocked after receiving a legal notice for using a three-second behind-the-scenes clip in the documentary.

What the letter said? "We were startled to read those lines wherein you questioned the usage of some videos (just three seconds) that were shot on our personal devices, and that too BTS visuals that are already very much publicly present on social media, and claimed a sum of ₹10 crore as damages for the mere three seconds.

“This is an all-time low from you and speaks volumes about your character. I wish you were half the person you portray on stage at audio launches in front of your innocent fans, but clearly, you do not practice what you preach, at least not with me and my partner," she said.

Nayanthara said she would be giving a “befitting" reply to Dhanush’s notice through lawful means.

Does a producer become an emperor controlling the lives, freedom, and liberty of all the persons on the set? Any deviation from the emperor's dictum attracts legal ramifications?

“Your refusal to give an NOC for the use of elements of 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' for our Netflix documentary might be justified by you to the courts from a copyright angle, but I wish to remind you that there is a moral side to it, which has to be defended in the court of God," she added.

Nayanthara noted that the film was released almost 10 years ago but Dhanush continues to act “vile while wearing a mask in front of the world".

The actor added that she hasn't forgotten "all the horrible things" Dhanush said about the film, which became one of his biggest hits as a producer.

“The words you said pre-release have already left some unhealable scars on us. I learned through film circles that your ego was supremely hurt after the film became a blockbuster. Your displeasure over its success was perceptible even to the common man through award functions connected with this film (Filmfare 2016)," she said.

“Courtesy and decency mandate large-hearted behaviour in such matters. I believe the people of Tamil Nadu, or anyone with a right conscience, would not appreciate such tyranny, even if it comes from an established personality like you," she added.

Nayanthara concluded the letter by saying that in a world where it's easy to look down upon others, "there is also joy in others' joys, there is happiness in seeing other people's happiness, and hope that comes from others' stories".