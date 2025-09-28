‘This is India’: Harsh Goenka shares video of spontaneous garba dance at Mumbai airport

Navratri celebrations found an unexpected stage at Mumbai Airport, where staff and passengers broke into a spontaneous Garba performance, turning the busy terminal into a festive floor.

A video of the moment was shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka on X. In the clip, airport staff, loaders, and even passengers can be seen joining in the dance, clapping and moving to the same rhythm. The cheerful scene lit up social media, with many praising the display of joy and togetherness.

Sharing the video, Goenka wrote: “At Mumbai Airport—passengers, pilots, staff, loaders, all moving to the same beat. No other airport in the world has this spirit. This is India.”

See the post here:

The post quickly went viral, drawing appreciation from netizens who lauded the airport staff for bringing festive cheer to a space usually associated with the rush of travel.

A user wrote, “It’s not entirely new,this beautiful concept was first brought to life at the airport in Israel, and now Mumbai has embraced it with its own local flavor on the eve of garba festivity. Yet, in both places, the experience feels nothing short of magical.”

Another user wrote, “India is not for the faint hearted Harsh, it’s intense. A beautiful blend of love and hate, deserving and undeserving, multicultural yet united. one nation with many versions.”

“The confidence comes in once a person enjoys garba with pure devotion. Then, the feet moves & body swings in sync with the music played! Amazing to see celebration of our culture,” the third user wrote.

“Where are we on happiness index? Is dance one of the criteria for ranking happiness index? If so, we should be number 1,” the fourth user commented.

“WOW - beautiful spirit,” the fifth user wrote.