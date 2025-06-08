'This is my mum, she’s travelling’: Woman sends mother’s ashes to sea in bottle, but it comes back

In a touching tribute, 24-year-old Cara Melia from Oldham, UK, has captured hearts online after honouring her late mother’s dream of travelling the world—by setting her ashes adrift at sea in a glass bottle.

Her mother, Wendy Chadwick, passed away at 51, having never fulfilled her wish to see the world due to the demands of raising five children as a single parent. Hoping to give her mum the journey she always longed for, Melia placed her ashes and a heartfelt handwritten note in a sealed bottle and released it into the sea at Skegness.

“This is my mum. Throw her back in, she's travelling the world,” the note read.

However, just 12 hours later, the bottle was discovered washed ashore on the same beach, near Butlins, Skegness. A Facebook user who found the bottle shared the experience online, writing: “We found this lovely lady earlier today at Butlins, Skegness beach. She's been thrown back in the sea as requested. Happy travels Cara's mum.”

The post quickly went viral, sparking a wave of emotional responses from social media users.

Speaking to the BBC, Melia said she was surprised her mum had returned so soon: “Life happened and my mum never got a chance to travel. Nobody was meant to find her for a bit – she was meant to be in a completely different country.”

“I’d love her to end up on a beach in Barbados or Spain, which would definitely take a while,” she added.

Originally, Ms Melia had considered scattering the ashes on a beach, but the bottle idea came from her cousin and best friend. The creative gesture has resonated deeply online, with many praising the act’s sentiment and originality.

“I was teared up when I read this, hope the lady travels and travels, bless her,” one commenter said.

Another wrote, “Beautiful. This is an amazing idea,” while a third added: “Oh I really wish she gets to travel all around the world.”