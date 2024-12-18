Days after Aamir Khan Productions' Laapataa Ladies made an exit from the Oscars 2025 run, its producers Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios and Kindling Productions have shared their reactions.

The movie was India’s official entry for Oscars 2025‘s Best Foreign Feature Film category but failed to be shortlisted among the top 15 movies.

Expressing their disappointment by the turn of events, the producers confessed, as quoted by News18, "Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) did not make it to the Academy Awards shortlist this year, and we are of course disappointed, but equally we are immensely grateful for the incredible support and belief we’ve received throughout this journey. We at Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios and Kindling Productions extend our gratitude to the Academy members and the FFI jury for considering our film."

“To be included in this prestigious process alongside some of the finest films from across the world is an honor in itself. Our heartfelt thanks to all the audiences around the world who have expressed their love and support for our film. We congratulate the teams of all the top 15 shortlisted films and wish them the very best in the next stages of the awards," they added.

“For us, this is not the end but a step forward. We remain committed to bringing more powerful stories to life and sharing them with the world. Thank you for being part of this journey," the statement concluded.

Comments on Laapataa Ladies' selection for Oscars: Renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta composer Ricky Kej slammed the Film Federation of India for the poor choice.

Hansal took to his X handle on late Tuesday night and shared the shortlist of the Best International Feature category at the 97th Academy Awards. He wrote sarcastically in the caption, “Film Federation of India does it again! Their strike rate and selection of films year after year is impeccable.”

Grammy Award-winning composer Ricky Kej also took to his X handle and wrote, ""#LaapataaLadies is a very well made, entertaining movie (I enjoyed it), but was absolutely the wrong choice to represent India for the best #InternationalFeatureFilm category. As expected, it lost."

“When are we going to realize.. year after year.. we are choosing the wrong films. There are so many excellent movies made, and we should be winning the #InternationalFeatureFilm category every year,” he added.

“Unfortunately we live in a ‘Mainstream Bollywood’ bubble, where we cannot look beyond films that we ourselves find entertaining. Instead we should just look for good films made by film-makers who are uncompromising in their art.. low budget or big budget.. star or no star.. just great artistic cinema. Below is the poster of #LaapataaLadies, I am sure most academy voting members dismissed the film just by looking at these,” Ricky concluded.