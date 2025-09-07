'This is really heartbreaking': Mumbai's iconic New Yorker restaurant at Chowpatty to shut down on THIS date

Mumbai’s beloved New Yorker restaurant in the Chowpatty is bidding farewell on September 11. After nearly four decades of sizzling plates and cheesy nostalgia, the iconic food stop announced that it will be shutting shop, and netizens are ‘heartbroken.’

Reacting to the news, one social media user commented, “ This is really heartbreaking.”

New Yorker restaurant announces its shut down

Famous for its legendary sizzlers, overloaded nachos, indulgent sundaes, and its quirky blend of Italian, Mexican, and Indian flavours, the restaurant wasn’t just a food stop—it was a city landmark.

Mumbai's New Yorker restaurant Launched by Tony Batra over 40 years ago, New Yorker quickly became a hangout spot for many, where generations of Mumbaikars laughed louder than the sizzles and shared milestones over comfort food that felt like home.

“It is with a lot of mixed emotions that today I share that September 11th will be our last day of service at New Yorker. There is sadness, as this restaurant opened a few years before I was born, close to 45 years ago. There is also deep gratitude and love for all the memories of my childhood and life, which are at the restaurant,” Tony Batra's son, Ranbir, wrote in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Why the shut-down? Although Ranbir Batra did not specify any particular reason behind the shut-down of New Yorker, he mentioned that it “is due to some unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances.”

Batra even stated that for now, New Yorker is “saying goodbye” to its current location. “We hope to continue to serve you some of our most popular dishes via a delivery model soon enough and then the door will always be open for New Yorker to come back in a new way,” he added.

Netizens react For many, New Yorker shutting its doors marks not just the end of a restaurant, but the end of an era.

“Unbelievably sad…My first official “hangout” during college…” commented one user.

“Oh noo that's so sad.. so many memories .. and i used to feel so good to see it there till now…" wrote another netizen.

“Nothing can beat the nachos,” noted a third person.