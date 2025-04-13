‘This is the fake news’ — Donald Trump brings granddaughter Kai to viral 2 AM Air Force One presser | Watch

It was 2:15 a.m. when President Donald Trump, fresh from a UFC fight appearance, stepped out to speak with the press aboard Air Force One.

Trump was joined by his granddaughter, Kai Trump, in a moment that quickly went viral. With cameras rolling, Trump turned to the assembled media and, pointing to them, quipped: “You know the Fake News? This is the Fake News.”

The playful jab drew laughter and headlines, blending Trump’s signature media criticism. “She’s a great athlete, plays golf,” he added, before continuing the impromptu Q&A session.

2 A.M. Trump vs. Biden: 'He wouldn’t do one at 9' The late-night presser wasn’t just for show — Trump used the moment to draw sharp contrast with former President Joe Biden.

“I’m always available unlike Biden,” Trump declared. “Think Biden would do an interview at 2 in the morning? He wouldn’t do one at 9.”

It was classic Trump — performative stamina, quick jabs at opponents, and viral-ready moments.

Whether it’s a genuine display of late-night commitment or just more political bravado, Trump’s early-morning antics — complete with family cameos — continue to dominate the narrative and fuel the headlines.

Kai Madison Trump: Gen Z influencer, rising Golf star, and granddaughter of the President​ Kai Trump, born on May 12, 2007, in New York City, is the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa, and the first grandchild of President Donald Trump. At 18, Kai has emerged as a prominent figure in both the sports and social media arenas, blending her family's political legacy with her personal passions.​

Early life and education Raised in a high-profile family, Kai moved from New York to Jupiter, Florida, during her early teens. She currently attends The Benjamin School in Palm Beach County, where she is set to graduate in 2026.

Political engagement Kai gained national attention during the 2024 Republican National Convention, where she delivered a heartfelt speech about her grandfather, portraying him as an inspiration. Her address resonated with many viewers.

​Social Media influence Kai uses her social media platforms to share insights into her life, including behind-the-scenes glimpses of political events and personal moments with her family. Her content has been credited with enhancing her grandfather's appeal among younger demographics.

​Personal interests Beyond her public endeavors, Kai maintains a close relationship with her grandfather, often accompanying him on golf outings. Despite her family's political prominence, she has expressed a desire to focus on her golf career rather than pursue a role in politics. ​