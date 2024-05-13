This Kate Middleton’s lookalike once earned ₹1 lakh per day: Meet Gabriella Munro Douglas
Gabriella Munro Douglas, a Kate Middleton lookalike, found a lucrative career that shaped her life. She closely followed Kate's style and attended events, earning up to ₹1 lakh per day.
Gabriella Munro Douglas is a 36-year-old from southwest London who found a unique career that unexpectedly shaped her life. Living with her partner, Michael, and their twin daughters, May and Joy, Gabriella's journey as a Kate Middleton lookalike began over a decade ago.