Gabriella Munro Douglas, a Kate Middleton lookalike, found a lucrative career that shaped her life. She closely followed Kate's style and attended events, earning up to ₹ 1 lakh per day.

Gabriella Munro Douglas is a 36-year-old from southwest London who found a unique career that unexpectedly shaped her life. Living with her partner, Michael, and their twin daughters, May and Joy, Gabriella's journey as a Kate Middleton lookalike began over a decade ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Kate Middleton sends 'clear message' about her future plans with her latest post In 2011, as the Royal wedding approached, people frequently mistook Gabriella for Kate Middleton. Encouraged by her mother and grandmother, she sent her photo to a lookalike agency. This step began a lucrative side career that complemented her job as a furniture designer.

“Soon I was earning anywhere from £650 to £1,000 ( ₹1 lakh) per day. But it wasn’t just about the extra money – it was so much fun and I got to meet some lovely people. I did lots of meet and greets, corporate events, private parties, and photo shoots in beautiful venues," she told The Sun in 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Kate Middleton’s cancer brings Prince William, Queen Camilla ‘much closer’ as they become each other’s ‘emotional help’ Gabriella's resemblance to the Princess of Wales allowed her to attend events, participate in photo shoots and even ride in an open-top carriage through Melbourne.

Her mother, who passed away shortly after Gabriella started her lookalike career, had always urged her to be financially independent. She also participated in significant events like the London 2012 Olympics.

Also Read: Kate Middleton cancer: When will Princess of Wales return to public duties? The update may not please Royal Family fans Gabriella paid keen attention to Kate’s wardrobe and public appearances, quickly adapting her look to match. Gabriella even purchased a fake bump during Kate's pregnancy to enhance her role in appearances. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kate Middleton lookalike Gabriella Munro Douglas with a fake baby bump

“Of course, emulating Kate meant I had to keep up with her wardrobe and accessories, but thankfully it was quite easy. I learned to do my hair and make-up like her, and closely followed press articles for ideas of high-street versions of her clothes," she told the publication.

Gabriella’s Instagram account, however, has not been active since January 2016. According to IMDB, she acted in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as a Gryffindor Student, but she was uncredited for the 2005 movie.

Kate ‘lookalike’ rumour Earlier in March, when Kate Middleton had been away from the public eye for quite some time, a video surfaced showing the Princess with her husband, Prince William. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: '100% it's them': Kate Middleton lookalike rejects rumours about shopping with Prince William' in video However, many social media users claimed that it was Kate's lookalike. They suspected something sinister had happened to the future Queen.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!