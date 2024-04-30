This 'lonely' 70-year-old man wants a girlfriend, spends over ₹33,000 a week on ads
Loneliness in old age is a common challenge for many seniors. A 70-year-old man, Al Gilberti, is seeking a girlfriend through a unique $400-a-week billboard ad.
Loneliness during old age can be challenging and affects many seniors. Being with a loved one during this crucial age can be bliss as you can share your happiness, challenges, and sorrows together. We as human beings often need support to go on in life, say it friends, girlfriends, family or spouse.