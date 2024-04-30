Loneliness during old age can be challenging and affects many seniors. Being with a loved one during this crucial age can be bliss as you can share your happiness, challenges, and sorrows together. We as human beings often need support to go on in life, say it friends, girlfriends, family or spouse.

Now, in a desperate need to come out of loneliness, a 70-year-old man is looking for a girlfriend who is ‘marriage-minded and the one who enjoys karaoke’, but what is news is his unconventional way of finding one and the money he is paying for it. As reported by The New York Post, Al Gilberti is paying $ 400 a week i.e. over ₹33,000 for the billboard advertisement to find his ideal match.

Gilbert who is likely from Sweetwater in Texas has put up a 20ft high advertisement billboard which reads, “Lonely Male Can Relocate Sweetwater’ ‘Seeks Female Marriage Minded, Enjoy Karaoke." He is ready to anywhere in the US and can also move to the UK if he finds the love of his life, the report added.

As per TNYP, Gilbert, a former band promoter, was previously married and is also a father of one. Speaking on finding his ‘Miss Right’, he said that in just two weeks he received over 400 calls and 50 emails. But to his disappointment, he has been getting calls from people who are after his cash, however, he is not losing hope of finding a partner.

“It’s been more enquiries from people that are looking to gain something from me which I get, I’d probably do the same! People were enquiring thinking I was someone rich to help with their bills!," he said as quoted by The New York Post.

