Active Stocks
Tue Apr 30 2024 15:59:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.95 -1.46%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 301.65 2.71%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 825.70 -0.05%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 363.10 0.00%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,009.35 0.89%
Business News/ News / Trends/  This 'lonely' 70-year-old man wants a girlfriend, spends over 33,000 a week on ads
BackBack

This 'lonely' 70-year-old man wants a girlfriend, spends over ₹33,000 a week on ads

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Loneliness in old age is a common challenge for many seniors. A 70-year-old man, Al Gilberti, is seeking a girlfriend through a unique $400-a-week billboard ad.

Image for Representation (Source: pexels)Premium
Image for Representation (Source: pexels)

Loneliness during old age can be challenging and affects many seniors. Being with a loved one during this crucial age can be bliss as you can share your happiness, challenges, and sorrows together. We as human beings often need support to go on in life, say it friends, girlfriends, family or spouse. 

Now, in a desperate need to come out of loneliness, a 70-year-old man is looking for a girlfriend who is ‘marriage-minded and the one who enjoys karaoke’, but what is news is his unconventional way of finding one and the money he is paying for it. As reported by The New York Post, Al Gilberti is paying $ 400 a week i.e. over 33,000 for the billboard advertisement to find his ideal match.

Also Read: Want to retire rich? Avoid these four financial mistakes when you are young

Gilbert who is likely from Sweetwater in Texas has put up a 20ft high advertisement billboard which reads, “Lonely Male Can Relocate Sweetwater’ ‘Seeks Female Marriage Minded, Enjoy Karaoke." He is ready to anywhere in the US and can also move to the UK if he finds the love of his life, the report added. 

Also Read: Sam Pitroda sparks debate on 'inheritance tax' in India: What is it and what are its income tax implications — explained

As per TNYP, Gilbert, a former band promoter, was previously married and is also a father of one. Speaking on finding his ‘Miss Right’, he said that in just two weeks he received over 400 calls and 50 emails. But to his disappointment, he has been getting calls from people who are after his cash, however, he is not losing hope of finding a partner. 

“It’s been more enquiries from people that are looking to gain something from me which I get, I’d probably do the same! People were enquiring thinking I was someone rich to help with their bills!," he said as quoted by The New York Post.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 30 Apr 2024, 01:59 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue