This mango variety grown in India is selling at ₹3 lakh per kg; check why it's so expensive
Despite unbearable heat, the Summer season is an absolute delight because mangoes are in the fruit market. The scrumptious fruit is fondly known as the ‘king of fruit’. Just like India's diverse culture, mango varieties grown and sold in India are vastly diverse. According to the National Horticulture Board, India is home to more than 1,500 varieties of mangoes. Out of all these home-grown varieties, Indian farmers are growing and selling Japan's Miyazaki mangoes, which are known to be one of the most expensive fruits in the world. Miyazaki is a rare variety of mangoes which is red or purple in colour.