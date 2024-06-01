India is home to over 1,500 mango varieties, including Japan's Miyazaki mangoes, which cost around ₹ 2.5 lakh per kg. Miyazaki mangoes are known for their red or purple color and are popular for their creamy texture and rich sweetness.

Despite unbearable heat, the Summer season is an absolute delight because mangoes are in the fruit market. The scrumptious fruit is fondly known as the ‘king of fruit’. Just like India's diverse culture, mango varieties grown and sold in India are vastly diverse. According to the National Horticulture Board, India is home to more than 1,500 varieties of mangoes. Out of all these home-grown varieties, Indian farmers are growing and selling Japan's Miyazaki mangoes, which are known to be one of the most expensive fruits in the world. Miyazaki is a rare variety of mangoes which is red or purple in colour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Miyazaki mangoes cost Generally, normal mangoes cost around ₹100 to ₹200 per kg. However, this Japanese variety of fruit, which is also grown in some parts of India, costs around ₹2.5 lakh per kg. The Miyazaki mangoes are grown in some farms in India and is one of the most famous fruits in Japan. Last year, the Miyazaki mango variety was showcases in a mango festival in Siliguri and Raipur.

Where did Miyazaki mango come from ? These mangoes are originally grown in Japan, where the tropical fruit came during the Meijei Period (1868 - 1912). The large-scale cultivation of the fruit began in 1970. The creamy texture, flavourful fragrance and juicy flesh of this variety of Mango has made it one of the most popular fruit in Japan. The rich sweetness of Miyazaki mangoes is an indelible experience in comparison to conventional mangoes. Miyazaki mangoes are grown in areas with plenty of sunlight. This rare variety of mangoes is majorly grown in the Miyazaki city of Japan. The city is known for its warm weather and long hours of sunlight. Other fruits which are produced in abundance in the city are Hyuganatsu, Kinkan (kumquat), and lychee. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Miyazaki mangoes were produced for the first time in 1984. The first mango farm in the city was in a small 8 unit farm. The method of producing this rare fruit has been developed over time.

