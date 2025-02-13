’This moment won’t come’: A chance to take holy dip without visiting Maha Kumbh for ₹500—pamphlet goes viral

A pamphlet offering a holy dip without visiting the Triveni Sangam during Mahakumbh Mela 2025 for a payment of ₹500 is going viral on social media. The pamphlet asks for a photo along with a payment of ₹500 for devotees who wish to take a holy dip without visiting Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

What does the pamphlet say? “A once in 144 years opportunity!

This is your last chance for the divine Mahakumbh snan.

Don't miss it.

Send us your photo, whatsapp We'll take a photocopy of your photo & we'll take a dip in the holy waters with your photo.

Benefits of this:

Cleanse your soul, you will receive divine blessings & your ancestors will bless you for taking a dip in the Mahakumbh.

This moment won't come again in your lifetime.

Rs. 500/- only.

#MAHAKUMBH #Lastchance

#Holysnan”

Viral Maha Kumbh pamphlet

Livemint attempted to verify the claim made in the viral pamphlet, but there was no response to the calls. However, some comments on True Caller said that the person demands ₹500 to dip a photo in Kumbh.

Devotees at Mahakumbh Mela 2025 On Thursday, more than 1.47 million devotees took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati, ANI reported, citing Uttar Pradesh government officials.

Of the 1.47 million devotees, 5 lakh are Kalpavasis, while 9.79 lakh are pilgrims participating in the ongoing Mahakumbh.

Till Wednesday, February 12, the number of devotees who have taken a dip at Triveni Sangam has exceeded 482.9 million.

Meanwhile, the ‘snan’ for Magh Purnima concluded successfully on Wednesday, the report added.

“The snan of Magh Purnima has concluded successfully. It is a huge milestone for us. Lakhs of Kalpavasis and crores of pilgrims have visited here in the last month. Urban Development was the nodal department, and all the arrangements were made efficiently,” Urban Development Department Secretary Anuj Jha told ANI.

