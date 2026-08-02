This news anchor dozed off on live TV, but the internet chose empathy over embarrassment

The demanding and often gruelling schedule of television journalism was thrown into sharp focus this week after a US news anchor appeared to doze off briefly during a live broadcast, an incident that quickly went viral online — not for mockery, but for the wave of public sympathy it drew instead.

Working in journalism often comes with unconventional and exhausting hours, involving early morning starts and late nights spent chasing stories, covering events and conducting interviews. It is against this backdrop that viewers have largely responded with understanding rather than criticism after Good Morning Memphis anchor Dominique Dillon appeared to shut her eyes momentarily while on camera during a live segment earlier this week.

According to the report, the moment occurred right after reporter Sheila O'Connor had wrapped up her live report covering the annual Memphis to Peoria run held in support of St. Jude. As the broadcast cut back to the studio, Dillon appeared not to have anticipated returning to camera so quickly, and was seen resting her head with her eyes closed for a few seconds on live television.

The Awkward Moment Caught On Camera The awkwardness of the moment was compounded by O'Connor, who was seen staring into space with a visibly uneasy smile as the studio feed lingered before the broadcast eventually cut to a commercial break. Given that the segment aired live to an entire city's viewership, the moment quickly caught the attention of social media users who came across the clip.

Rather than criticising Dillon, however, a large number of viewers rushed to her defence online. One Instagram user, going by the handle erinecomo, wrote in support of the anchor, "Those morning shifts are so challenging. Let's give her some grace and support."

Another user, filmsofherstory, offered further context around Dillon's personal circumstances, pointing out in a comment that read, "She's a mom of two, a baby and a toddler while doing full reporting," while also praising her overall performance as a journalist despite the demanding schedule she appeared to be juggling.

Some commenters chose to withhold judgment altogether until more context was available. One user wrote, "I'll reserve judgment until I know how many days, double shifts in a row" the anchor may have worked leading up to the incident, reflecting a broader empathy toward the unpredictable and taxing nature of live television schedules.

Interestingly, not all criticism was directed at Dillon herself. A section of viewers instead questioned the decision-making of the production team behind the broadcast. One user argued, "They stayed on her way too long! They should have never taken that shot!" suggesting that basic production protocol should have prevented the camera from lingering on the anchor for as long as it did.

Taking this line of criticism further, a user with the handle fluke_in_flow appeared to place the blame squarely on the show's production team, writing, "That looks like sabotage to me. Because why would that producer take that shot?" — a comment that questioned whether the extended camera shot may have been an avoidable production error rather than simply bad luck.

Despite the embarrassing nature of the on-air moment, Dillon appeared to take the incident in her stride rather than letting it affect her. Following the broadcast, her co-anchor Ernie Freeman shared a lighthearted photo on Facebook showing Dillon jokingly pretending to be asleep in the background of a shot. Freeman captioned the image, "Now that The Big Show is over, it's time for Dominique Dillon to catch another," a nap, poking fun at the earlier incident in good humour.

Dillon herself responded to the post with equal wit, commenting, "Couldn't even give me a nudge," further diffusing any lingering embarrassment from the viral moment and showing that she was able to laugh along with viewers rather than be defined by the incident.