This one skill funded Indian woman's 6-month stay in Switzerland—without a corporate job

For most of us, financial security is directly tied to the 9-to-5 grind. But Indian content creator Sneh Gaur flipped the script, spending six months in Switzerland, the world's most expensive country, without ever clocking into a corporate job.
In a viral Instagram video, Gaur broke down her journey from the corporate treadmill to complete location independence.
Gaur shared that her journey began long before she moved to Switzerland — she was earning around ₹45,000 a month in a traditional corporate role.
"I thought that's what success looked like—get a degree, get a salary, get a job, get the next promotion," she explained. But over time, the illusion faded, and she realised the ultimate goal wasn't climbing the corporate ladder; it was freedom.
Gaur said she wanted the freedom to choose her zip code, travel the world, and build something she genuinely cares about. “Freedom to choose where I live, freedom to travel, and freedom to work on things I genuinely cared about,” she said.
Instead of chasing another promotion, Gaur shared that she made a strategic pivot and invested in a single, life-changing skill — learning Spanish.
The language proficiency became her golden ticket. It opened the door for her to move to Spain, gain international exposure, and build a global network.
Years later, Gaur shared that she transformed that single skill into a thriving, multi-faceted remote business.
By building multiple revenue streams, Gaur completely detached her livelihood from a single employer.
“When I moved to Switzerland, I wasn't depending on a company's salary because my laptop and my remote team was enough,” she shared.
In her video's caption, Gaur delivered the ultimate flex: "No job. No company salary. Still woke up in Switzerland every morning."
When followers asked how she was able to stay in one of the most expensive countries on earth, her answer was simple: she built a foundation in Spain that gave her the freedom to live anywhere.
“Sometimes the thing that changes your life isn't just a promotion, it's a skill... No office. No boss. No permission needed. That's the only kind of freedom worth chasing,” she summarised.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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