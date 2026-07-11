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This one skill funded Indian woman's 6-month stay in Switzerland—without a corporate job

The Indian woman shared that her journey began long before she moved to Switzerland — she was earning around 45,000 a month in a traditional corporate role.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published11 Jul 2026, 05:35 PM IST
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Sneh Gaur
Sneh Gaur
AI Quick Read

For most of us, financial security is directly tied to the 9-to-5 grind. But Indian content creator Sneh Gaur flipped the script, spending six months in Switzerland, the world's most expensive country, without ever clocking into a corporate job.

In a viral Instagram video, Gaur broke down her journey from the corporate treadmill to complete location independence.

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45,000 epiphany

Gaur shared that her journey began long before she moved to Switzerland — she was earning around 45,000 a month in a traditional corporate role.

"I thought that's what success looked like—get a degree, get a salary, get a job, get the next promotion," she explained. But over time, the illusion faded, and she realised the ultimate goal wasn't climbing the corporate ladder; it was freedom.

Gaur said she wanted the freedom to choose her zip code, travel the world, and build something she genuinely cares about. “Freedom to choose where I live, freedom to travel, and freedom to work on things I genuinely cared about,” she said.

A skill that changed everything

Instead of chasing another promotion, Gaur shared that she made a strategic pivot and invested in a single, life-changing skill — learning Spanish.

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The language proficiency became her golden ticket. It opened the door for her to move to Spain, gain international exposure, and build a global network.

Years later, Gaur shared that she transformed that single skill into a thriving, multi-faceted remote business.

Also Read | Vasundhara Oswal calls out racism and xenophobia in Switzerland in viral post

Sneh Gaur's diversified income streams include:

  • Teaching Spanish online
  • Curating Spain travel guides
  • Selling digital products
  • Mentoring aspiring creators and online entrepreneurs
  • Securing brand collaborations

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Also Read | Indian couple, linked to ₹50 crore fraud, goes missing on Switzerland trip

‘No office. No boss. No permission needed’

By building multiple revenue streams, Gaur completely detached her livelihood from a single employer.

“When I moved to Switzerland, I wasn't depending on a company's salary because my laptop and my remote team was enough,” she shared.

In her video's caption, Gaur delivered the ultimate flex: "No job. No company salary. Still woke up in Switzerland every morning."

When followers asked how she was able to stay in one of the most expensive countries on earth, her answer was simple: she built a foundation in Spain that gave her the freedom to live anywhere.

“Sometimes the thing that changes your life isn't just a promotion, it's a skill... No office. No boss. No permission needed. That's the only kind of freedom worth chasing,” she summarised.

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About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More

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