'This one's for you, maa': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Mother’s Day 2026 post breaks the Internet

Rajasthan Royals teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made headlines ahead of Mother's Day 2026. The 15-year-old posted a heartfelt tribute to his mother on Instagram. His caption read: "This one's for you, maa." The post quickly went viral across social media platforms.

The post has gone viral, garnering 2.5 million likes on Instagram. It also has nearly 10,000 comments.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has often credited his mother as the backbone of his success. During his early training days in Bihar, she reportedly slept only three hours each night.

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According to reports, she would wake at 2 AM to prepare his meals before practice. He then made a 100-km daily commute to Patna for cricket training. The youngster has said his mother celebrates him whether he scores a century or a duck.

The post coincided with a special evening for the Rajasthan Royals. The team wore all-pink jerseys for their match against the Gujarat Titans. This was part of the franchise's ongoing "Pink Promise" initiative. The campaign supports women-led social change and rural development in Rajasthan.

On the same day, Sooryavanshi delivered another memorable performance on the field. He attacked Gujarat's bowling from the very first delivery. He scored 36 off just 16 balls, including 3 fours and 3 sixes. Mohammed Siraj eventually dismissed him after an entertaining battle.

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In IPL, Sooryavanshi has become the youngest player to hit 100 T20 sixes. He achieved the milestone in just 29 innings. He has scored 440 runs in 11 innings this IPL season. His strike rate of 236.55 has left fans and experts equally stunned.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in IPL Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been a revelation in IPL cricket. His batting stats tell a remarkable story. The teenager has played 18 IPL matches across two seasons. He has scored 692 runs in total. His career average stands at 38.44. His strike rate is an astonishing 224.68.

In IPL 2025, Sooryavanshi played seven matches. He scored 252 runs at an average of 36.00. His strike rate that season was 206.56. He hit 18 fours and 24 sixes. His highest score was 101.

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Also Read | Ex cricketer slams Jamieson for giving Vaibhav fiery send-off in RR vs DC match

IPL 2026 has seen him reach a level entirely new. He has scored 440 runs in 11 matches. His average has climbed to 40.00. His strike rate has surged to 236.56. He has smashed 38 fours and 40 sixes this season. His highest score this year is 103.

Across both seasons, he has hit 56 fours and 64 sixes. He has scored two centuries and three fifties in his career. Both centuries came as the highest scores, 101 and 103.

His improvement from 2025 to 2026 is significant. His strike rate jumped by 30 points. His run tally nearly doubled despite fewer additional matches. At just 15, Sooryavanshi is already rewriting IPL batting records.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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