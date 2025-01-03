Vladimir Putin or Donald Trump could be the first names to cross anyone's mind when we think about the world's wealthiest politicians. However, another name has been doing the rounds after Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra declared more than $400 million in assets on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's assets include 200 designer handbags worth over $2 million and at least 75 luxury watches, valued at almost $5 million, reported Bloomberg.

Shinawatra was obliged to declare her assets and liabilities to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). According to the NACC reports shared by Thailand media outlets, Paetongtarn declared liabilities worth five billion baht.

Thailand PM's other assets Paetongtarn Shinawatra identified 13.8 billion baht ($400 million) in assets, a document posted on media websites showed. Her investments were worth 11 billion baht and she had another billion baht in deposits and cash, her declaration said.

Besides owning over 75 luxury watches, Shinawatra also owns 39 more timepieces. Apart from her other holdings, the Thailand PM's assets also include properties in Japan and London.

More about the Thailand PM Thailand's PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra is the youngest daughter of telecom billionaire and former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. The fourth member of the Shinawatra family to lead a Thai government in the past 20 years, Paetongtarn Shinawatra assumed office in September.

What is the ex-Thailand PM's net worth According to Forbes, Thailand's ex-PM, Thaksin Shinawatra, who once owned Manchester City Football Club, has a net worth of $2.1 billion. He is also the 10th wealthiest person in Thailand, reported Forbes.

Reportedly, Thaksin Shinawatra used all the wealth from his telecommunications empire, Shin Corp, to launch his political career. The Shinawatra family has remained influential even during his years in exile following his removal from office in a coup.