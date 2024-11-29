This standup comedian earns more than Shah Rukh Khan, has a net worth of over ₹9,000 crore

As the wealthiest celebrity at $1.1 billion, this comedian's fortune exceeds that of Hollywood and Bollywood icons. His financial success comes from decades-old syndication deals, streaming rights, and stand-up shows, marking a shift in the entertainment landscape toward comedic talent.

Published29 Nov 2024, 02:24 PM IST
Gone are the days when the lead actors were the only stars, both in terms of popularity and net worth. Today, comedy is also a serious business, with some stand-up comedians and comic actors raking in millions each year.

Speaking of the richest comedian, this man is still earning from a show that ended three decades ago. And that alone helps him earn more than superstars like Tom Cruise and Shah Rukh Khan.

Jerry Seinfeld, renowned for his stand-up comedy and the legendary sitcom ‘Seinfeld’, is currently the wealthiest comedian globally.

A Forbes report said the comedian's his net worth is a whopping $1.1 billion, surpassing that of any other comedian globally and exceeding the wealth of all mainstream actors from both Hollywood and Bollywood.

In the realm of comedians, Ellen DeGeneres is the only one rivaling Seinfeld with a net worth of $500 million. Byron Allen, formerly a comedian and now a media mogul, has a net worth of $735 million, primarily derived from the media group he owns.

Here's how Jerry Seinfeld made his billions

Jerry Seinfeld's acting career began with a minor role in the TV show “Benson” in 1980, followed by a cameo in 1982.

He rose to fame as the lead in his sitcom “Seinfeld” in 1989, dominating TV ratings for nine years and cementing his status as a star.

Post-Seinfeld, which ended in 1998, he reverted to stand-up and hosting, with only two more acting roles in "Bee Movie" (2007) and "Unfrosted" (2024), both of which were not successful at the box office.

But it is this show that ended 26 years ago, that continues to earn the comedian millions of dollars each year.

According to Bloomberg report, Jerry has accumulated $465 million from syndication deals for the show over the past 26 years, plus an additional $94 million from streaming rights sold to Netflix. While his stand-up specials and shows have brought in $100 million since the 1980s.

Forbes estimates that the comedian's annual earnings from the show alone can reach up to $100 million. Over many years, he has surpassed top stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Cruise, and Brad Pitt in the ranking of the highest-paid celebrities, even though they are film actors.

Jerry Seinfeld's wealth has enabled him to accumulate a garage of 150 cars, featuring 43 Porsches, reportedly the largest collection worldwide. He also possesses multiple villas valued in the millions globally.

29 Nov 2024, 02:24 PM IST
