Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated29 Aug 2024, 10:28 AM IST
A new edition of Prince Harry’s Spare will be out soon. There are speculations that the Duke of Sussex will include more recent events in the new edition. But, as of now, one thing has come out that is likely to leave the Royal Family relieved.

Harry does not intend to participate in interviews to promote the paperback version of his controversial memoir. Penguin Random House, his publisher, mentioned that this less expensive edition would be released in October.

Reports suggest that it is just the paperback version of the hardback book, with no changes or additions in the text.

The hardback edition of Harry's controversial memoir became a record-breaking bestseller in the UK, selling over 700,000 copies and ranking as the country's top-selling book of the year

“Harry doesn't plan to give any interviews to promote the paperback edition,” a source told the Daily Mail.

When Harry signed the book deal, it included a paperback version. However, he isn’t required to promote it, the source added. The paperback release was delayed because the hardback edition continued to sell strongly.

The Royal Family likely feels relieved after facing numerous revealing interviews with Prince Harry during the promotion of his book's hardback edition in January.

In one interview with Tom Bradby on ITV News, Harry accused his family of compromising with the Press and implied that his father had not been prepared for fatherhood.

Harry-William reunion?

Meanwhile, Harry plans to travel to New York during the UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week in late September. The Duke’s trip coincides with his brother’s.

William may attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York at the same time, though it's not certain. There's also talk that the brothers could reunite in the US, which would be their first meeting in two years since they last spoke at Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September 2022.

First Published:29 Aug 2024, 10:28 AM IST
