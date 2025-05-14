‘This was just pulled out of…’: Anti-ageing influencer Bryan Johnson removes all plasma from his body, shares video

US-based millionaire and anti-ageing influencer Bryan Johnson has removed all the plasma from his body in an effort to reduce the speed of ageing and reverse it to his benefit, according to a social media post on Instagram.

The millionaire also alleged that after removing the plasma from his body, the doctor who had been treating him said that it was the cleanest plasma she had ever seen, as per the post.

According to the Red Cross data, plasma is the liquid portion of blood and makes up 55 per cent of the blood flowing through a human body. Red blood cells make up 45 per cent of the remaining composition of human blood.

“I removed all the plasma from my body, and the doctor said it's the cleanest she's ever seen,” said Bryan Johnson in his Instagram post.

Johnson, in his post, highlighted his previous efforts at reverse ageing when his son gave him plasma and said that this new attempt will mark a version 2.0 of that “V2.”

“Well, today is going to be a V2 of that. I am going to remove all the plasma from my body and get new stuff put in,” he said.

Steps to Bryan Johnson's plasma transfusion According to his post shared on Instagram, Bryan Johnson highlighted that he plans to do a total plasma exchange in his body instead of injecting himself with his son's blood.

Step 1: The first step would be to take all the existing blood out of his body.

Step 2: After taking out the blood, the doctors will be able to separate the plasma from the blood.

Step 3: The final step would be to replace the plasma in Johnson's blood with “5 per cent albumin and IVIG.”

“Everything I do is an attempt to discover what slows down my speed of ageing and reverses my ageing damage,” said Bryan Johnson in his post.

He highlighted how they are using science and data to find out therapies for age reversal. “We follow the science and data, no matter how outlandish the therapies may seem,” said Johnson.

‘Shipping death’ Amid his efforts to reverse his ageing, Bryan Johnson, a fitness and anti-ageing influencer, has been advocating for improving health since the start of his social media journey.

Last month, Bryan Johnson was among those who reacted to Indian-origin AI tech CEO Karun Kaushik's post praising an employee who stayed at the company for his “third all-nighter.”