‘Three legends, one dream…’: Virat Kohli melts hearts as he dedicates RCB's IPL 2025 win to AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle

Social media users were left with melted hearts as star cricketer Virat Kohli dedicated the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) maiden IPL win to the two franchise stalwarts AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle.

RCB etched its name into the history books by deflating Punjab Kings' hopes of lifting the trophy in the final of the 18th season of IPL.

Gayle and de Villiers celebrated the iconic win with their former compatriot and long-time friend Virat. In a celebratory gesture, Chris Gayle even lifted Virat Kohli up.

Watch the RCB trio share the winning moment:

For the teary-eyed Virat, the presence of his former teammates made the moment “10 times more special”. The trophy that belonged to the franchise's beloved star belonged “equally” to Gayle and de Villiers.

“I promise you this feels 10 times more special because these two are standing next to me. Honestly, it is as much theirs as it is mine. When you come to Bengaluru, it is not just me; when they come, people love them and they go absolutely berserk,” Virat said.

“They know, and they appreciate that they have given their heart and soul to this team till the time they played here. These two guys have given their everything, so it is equally theirs, too,” he added.

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens were touched by how Virat Kohli dedicated RCB's win to veteran cricketing legends and former RCB stars AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle.

“Three legends, one dream, one trophy — pure IPL magic!” a social media user said. “Iconic Picture of the whole IPL season,” another added.

“Wow! This is how friendship should be, that when you achieve something, your friends should be there with you, then that achievement becomes history. Congratulations RCB fans,” a user said.

Sharing a picture of the trio, a fan said, “Heartwarming pic.”

“They deserve it,” quipped a user, as another added, “Congratulations on winning IPL 2025, truly deserved it !”

A fan, referring to Virat's 18 years with the team, said, “Loyalty is Royalty. Mi and Cak Player can't relate.”

“Literally crying after seeing this moment...how long we waited for this,” said a proud fan. “Worth the wait,” added another.