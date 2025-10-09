‘Thriving on and off the pitch’: Internet celebrates Cristiano Ronaldo’s billionaire status

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has added another milestone to his illustrious career — becoming the first footballer in history to reach billionaire status, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The 40-year-old forward, currently playing for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, has been valued at $1.4 billion ( ₹12,441 crore). His financial ascent follows a new contract extension with Al-Nassr, reportedly worth over $400 million, making it one of the most lucrative deals in sports history.

In 2023, Ronaldo's surprise move to Saudi club Al-Nassr fetched him around $200 million ( ₹17,760 crore) annually in tax-free salary and bonuses, along with perks such as a $30 million ( ₹2,664 crore) signing bonus. While his contract was initially due to end in June 2025, the football star signed a new two-year deal, taking his total earnings to over $400 million (approximately ₹35,520 crore). The contract will keep him at the club until his 42nd birthday.

Between 2002 and 2023, Ronaldo earned over $550 million ( ₹4,869 crore) in salaries while representing top European clubs, including Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. His decade-long endorsement deal with Nike, worth nearly $18 million ( ₹159 crore) annually, and partnerships with brands such as Armani and Castrol, have further contributed over $175 million ( ₹1,554 crore) to his net worth.

Internet reactions: Celebrating hard work & discipline News of Ronaldo’s billionaire milestone quickly spread across social media, prompting widespread admiration and reflection on his journey.

“Cristiano Ronaldo. Billionaire. No alcohol, no tattoos, no drugs, no negativity. Just passion, determination, and pure hard work,” wrote one user, highlighting his discipline and focus.

Another post read, “He keeps building an empire and thriving on and off the pitch. He’s the perfect example of persistence, consistency, and resilience.”

Several users noted how his move to Saudi Arabia marked a turning point. “He and Messi earned similar wages for years, but his switch to Al-Nassr skyrocketed his net worth,” one fan observed.

Others reflected on his humble beginnings: “A boy from Madeira who struggled for dinner every night became a billionaire. A player who had the system rigged against him became the GOAT. That’s his legacy.”

Some fans also credited Ronaldo’s brand-building instincts for his success. “His on-field talent opened the door, but his branding and smart decisions turned the key to the vault,” one user commented.

A Billionaire Legacy Ronaldo’s achievement highlights the growing influence of athlete entrepreneurship, where players build vast empires through brand partnerships, strategic investments, and social media reach.