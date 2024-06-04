‘Throw Mamaearth products in dustbin’: CEO Ghazal Alag responds to netizen’s ‘hateful’ complaint
A social media user criticised Mamaearth products for poor quality and chemical content while others shared similar negative experiences. CEO Ghazal Alagh responded, defending the brand's quality and offering to address any concerns through DMs.
“If you see these products anywhere, immediately pick them up, throw them in the dustbin, and run away," wrote a social media user while sharing a photograph of Mamaearth products. CEO and co-founder Ghazal Alagh has now responded to the post on X (formerly Twitter).