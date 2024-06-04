“If you see these products anywhere, immediately pick them up, throw them in the dustbin, and run away," wrote a social media user while sharing a photograph of Mamaearth products. CEO and co-founder Ghazal Alagh has now responded to the post on X (formerly Twitter).

While addressing the user, Alagh wrote, “Just sorry you woke up with a lot of hate. I hope you feel better soon. I would have loved to address if there was a problem. But I couldn’t find any apart from you hopping onto a Twitter trend and finding a picture of the products."

“Quality on @mamaearthindia is my personal guarantee, and I am here to address each and every concern that you, or anyone on Twitter might have. I am DM away and if any of my consumers have feedback or issue with any mamaearth product, I will get back to them," she added.

However, the X user also replied to Ghazal Alagh’s response.

“Hey Ghazal, I'm glad that you finally woke up too. How is sharing honest feedback hateful? As I said, you guys can’t handle honest reviews. You are being defensive here, but I’m glad that you are ready to address the issue," she wrote.

“This is not just my experience alone, if you check people have said the same thing. Their experience has been the same. And I have already shared my concerns and issues about the products. And I hope now you will listen to the concerns and problems of others like me and try to fix them," she added.

Netizens respond

Various other social media users responded to the post.

“They maintained good quality only in the beginning but not anymore. I got my skin burnt by using Mama Earth’s hair remover cream.. and had to get treated by a dermatologist. Not only this almost all the products are more in chemicals than natural," wrote one user.

“Hey Ghazal the quality of your mamaearth products is really terrible to say the least. Tried a lot of products but none met my expectations," wrote another.

“@mamaearthindia ka sunscreen laga k aur kala/suntan ho Raha tha. Fr maine kuch nhi lagaya. And I observe water was far better than that sunscreen," posted another.

Another user, however, defended the quality of Mamaearth’s products.

“What nonsense are u peddling here? I’ve been using all @mamaearthindia products, they’re excellent," the user wrote.

