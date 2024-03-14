Active Stocks
Ticketless passengers assault TTE on train, netizens cheer after they face 'instant karma' | Video

Livemint

In a viral video shared on social media, ticketless passengers can be seen assaulting a TTE. However, they ended up facing a formal complain for their action

Ticketless passengers were captured assaulting a TTE in train. However, they ended up repenting for their act

During festive seasons, Indian Railways trains are jam-packed with ticketless travellers, even in categories like third AC. While confronting such passengers, a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) was assaulted for performing his duty. In a video, being shared widely on the internet, a TTE can be seen pushed back by a passenger who was travelling without a ticket.

Also Read: Passengers travel in toilet of overcrowded Lucknow train, Indian Railways reacts to viral video | Watch

However, the second part of the video is a message for everyone who prefers to travel without a ticket, and above that assault TTE. After a few seconds, the TTE can be seen filing a formal complaint against the two. Later, the TTE also explained that he was talking to the passengers and asking them to comply with the norm, which the passengers reciprocated with violent action.

Also Read: Food tasters or Quality checkers! Rats inside Indian Railways train pantry car; netizens react | Watch video

The person recording the video can be seen reaching out to the ticketless passengers to talk to them about their inappropriate behaviour. The location and date of the incident are yet to be known. So far the video has received more than 1,97,000 views. The video was initially shared by a social media user named Arhant Shelby. The video has received a lot of positive response from netizens who applauded the instant retribution for passengers' misbehaviour with the TTE. Many people have been hailing the action by the TTE as ‘instant karma’.

Also Read: Ticketless passengers ‘hijack’ AC coaches of Howrah Train, railway responds | Watch

“Currently happening in many trains all over India, where people get into AC coaches without tickets or with general or sleeper class tickets," wrote a social media user. “TT hmesha galat nhi hote," commented one user on the post. "Is government me railways ki condition or worst kar di, General boggy kam karoge to log ko jana padega AC boggy me?" wrote another.

As the Holi festival is approaching, there are chances of a significant rise in similar incidents on trains. To manage the rising number of passengers during festival season, the North Division of the Indian Railways announced to run over 15 additional trains. The Central Railway also notified to operate 112 Holi special train services in March.

Published: 14 Mar 2024, 04:39 PM IST
