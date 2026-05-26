Tier II cities record 200% faster growth in protein demand than metros; paneer and eggs crowned favourite — Report

India is currently undergoing a fundamental transformation in its dietary habits, shifting toward a more intentional, protein-led consumption model.

According to recent data from the quick commerce platform Swiggy Instamart, the national demand for protein-rich items has surged by 150% over the last two years. While the movement is nationwide, the most striking development is that Tier II+ cities are now at the forefront of this shift, growing 200% faster than metropolitan areas.

Rise of the tier II fitness hub For years, there has been a discourse around how high-performance nutrition was largely confined to major metros. While Bengaluru leads in protein demand, the report found that there has been a decisive shift toward “more intentional, protein-led consumption” in emerging markets.

Cities such as Nagpur, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, and Vizag are leading this charge, proving that the desire for “better-for-you” food options is no longer limited by geography.

This growth is fueled by a transition from an "essentials" basket to an "aspirational" one.

Hari Kumar G, Chief Business Officer at Instamart, explained, “Instamart solved for access and convenience; now, we are solving for a fundamental shift in how India consumes... By offering a wide range of protein formats across categories, we are democratizing access to high-performance nutrition.”

Also Read | Fortis doctor says three eggs a day can transform health, shares benefits

The undefeated champions: Paneer and Eggs Despite the influx of modern protein formats such as protein bars, plant-based proteins, and shakes, the foundation of the Indian protein basket remains remarkably traditional, according to Instamart. Paneer and eggs continue to hold the title of “India's Original Protein Champions” in the report.

Across the country, these two staples remain unmatched in popularity, dominating order carts with consistency. In fact, the most common protein pairing identified by the report is the classic combination of eggs and paneer.

While paneer is frequently paired with various other protein staples, the combination of chicken and eggs follows closely as the second-most popular choice.

Diverse and growing cart The "protein revolution" is characterised by a sophisticated, multi-protein approach. Consumers are increasingly adding a variety of items to their baskets, including Greek yogurt, makhana, oats, and protein-enriched milkshakes, the Instamart report revealed.

The speed at which these new categories are being adopted is notable:

Protein snacks : This category has seen a 300% year-over-year growth, making it the fastest-growing segment on the platform. Protein wafers emerged as a breakout impulse snack, a format that barely existed a year ago.

: This category has seen a 300% year-over-year growth, making it the fastest-growing segment on the platform. Protein wafers emerged as a breakout impulse snack, a format that barely existed a year ago. Protein yogurt : Driven largely by the popularity of Greek yogurt, this category rose by approximately 280%.

: Driven largely by the popularity of Greek yogurt, this category rose by approximately 280%. Protein milk and shakes : Moving into the realm of everyday consumption, this category recorded 225% growth.

: Moving into the realm of everyday consumption, this category recorded 225% growth. Traditional Ingredients : Ingredients like soya chunks saw demand rise by over 100%, and tofu grew by nearly 87%. Makhana, chana sattu, besan, and roasted chana also surged, showcasing a modern, protein-focused lens on traditional staples.

: Ingredients like soya chunks saw demand rise by over 100%, and tofu grew by nearly 87%. Makhana, chana sattu, besan, and roasted chana also surged, showcasing a modern, protein-focused lens on traditional staples. Protein bread recorded the highest search-to-checkout conversion

Sprouted millets and oat-based mixes saw sharp growth as protein moved into breakfast, not just post-workout consumption

Peanut butter was the most searched protein term.

Also Read | From chapatis to cold coffee, protein is showing up everywhere

Convenience driving consumption According to the Instamart report, the peak ordering window for Indian's protein needs occurred between 7:00 AM and 11:00 AM, heavily influenced by breakfast routines.

Late afternoon and evening were reported as secondary spikes tied to meal planning and post-workout needs. An intriguing shift was also noted toward late-night health consciousness; Instagram showed a fast-growing, emerging behaviour of ordering protein products between midnight and 4:00 AM.

India's Biggest Protein Orders From metros to smaller cities, India’s biggest protein carts came from everywhere: