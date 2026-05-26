Tier II cities record 200% faster growth in protein demand than metros; paneer and eggs crowned favourite — Report

India is currently undergoing a fundamental transformation in its dietary habits, shifting toward a more intentional, protein-led consumption model.
According to recent data from the quick commerce platform Swiggy Instamart, the national demand for protein-rich items has surged by 150% over the last two years. While the movement is nationwide, the most striking development is that Tier II+ cities are now at the forefront of this shift, growing 200% faster than metropolitan areas.
For years, there has been a discourse around how high-performance nutrition was largely confined to major metros. While Bengaluru leads in protein demand, the report found that there has been a decisive shift toward “more intentional, protein-led consumption” in emerging markets.
Cities such as Nagpur, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, and Vizag are leading this charge, proving that the desire for “better-for-you” food options is no longer limited by geography.
This growth is fueled by a transition from an "essentials" basket to an "aspirational" one.
Hari Kumar G, Chief Business Officer at Instamart, explained, “Instamart solved for access and convenience; now, we are solving for a fundamental shift in how India consumes... By offering a wide range of protein formats across categories, we are democratizing access to high-performance nutrition.”
Despite the influx of modern protein formats such as protein bars, plant-based proteins, and shakes, the foundation of the Indian protein basket remains remarkably traditional, according to Instamart. Paneer and eggs continue to hold the title of “India's Original Protein Champions” in the report.
Across the country, these two staples remain unmatched in popularity, dominating order carts with consistency. In fact, the most common protein pairing identified by the report is the classic combination of eggs and paneer.
While paneer is frequently paired with various other protein staples, the combination of chicken and eggs follows closely as the second-most popular choice.
The "protein revolution" is characterised by a sophisticated, multi-protein approach. Consumers are increasingly adding a variety of items to their baskets, including Greek yogurt, makhana, oats, and protein-enriched milkshakes, the Instamart report revealed.
The speed at which these new categories are being adopted is notable:
According to the Instamart report, the peak ordering window for Indian's protein needs occurred between 7:00 AM and 11:00 AM, heavily influenced by breakfast routines.
Late afternoon and evening were reported as secondary spikes tied to meal planning and post-workout needs. An intriguing shift was also noted toward late-night health consciousness; Instagram showed a fast-growing, emerging behaviour of ordering protein products between midnight and 4:00 AM.
From metros to smaller cities, India’s biggest protein carts came from everywhere:
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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