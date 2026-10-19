Tiger Shroff is ‘real life hero’: Netizens hail actor for rushing injured driver to hospital after Juhu attack

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is being hailed as a “real-life hero” on social media after the terrifying firing attack in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening.

A video showed an unidentified person opening fire on the actor's car. The 36-year-old actor escaped unhurt, but his driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured in the incident, police said.

His driver, Firdaus, was hit and sustained injuries after unidentified gunmen targeted the actor and opened fire at his car. However, instead of fleeing the scene to ensure his own safety, Shroff reportedly took charge, jumped into the driver's seat, and rushed his injured driver to Nanavati Hospital for immediate medical treatment.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What happened in the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Juhu? ⌵ Unidentified assailants opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s car near Pushpa Park in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Shroff was unharmed, while his driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured. 2 How did Tiger Shroff help his injured driver after the Juhu attack? ⌵ Shroff reportedly took the driver’s seat and drove his injured driver, Firdaus, to Nanavati Hospital for immediate medical treatment. 3 Was Tiger Shroff injured in the firing attack? ⌵ No. Tiger Shroff escaped without any gunshot injuries. His driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured in the incident. 4 How are police investigating the firing at Tiger Shroff’s car? ⌵ Police formed 15 teams, including Crime Branch and local police personnel, to investigate and trace the assailants. Forensic experts examined the scene and vehicle, while police analysed CCTV footage. 5 Did the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claim responsibility for the attack on Tiger Shroff? ⌵ A viral social media post attributed responsibility to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police had not verified the post’s authenticity.

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Netizens react After the video of Tiger Shroff's quick thinking under fire went viral on social media, netizens praised the actor's extraordinary courage.

“Tiger Shroff is a real life hero,” NCP's Anish Gawande wrote on X. “After his driver was shot instead of him, he chose not to run away from the scene. Instead, he jumped into the driver's seat and drove Firdaus to the hospital instead.”

“Kudos to Tiger for being brave and taking him to the hospital,” a social media user wrote. “Yes, he showed quick response in such a critical situation,” another added.

A user commented: “This is what the real courage and bravery look like.”

“Acting on instinct when there's blood involved is the real test, and he passed,” another user said. “He knows that every second counts,” said a user.

“Respect for Tiger Shroff,” one user said, praising Shroff. “When shots were fired, and his injured driver needed help, he immediately took the driver's seat. Real character shows in moments of crisis. Get well soon, buddy.”

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Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a viral social media post, but police are yet to verify its authenticity.

The incident occurred near Pushpa Park within the Juhu police station limits in the western suburb, and police are piecing together the chain of events, an official said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Shroff over the phone on Sunday and assured him of support, saying the accused would be traced soon, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

"We are all with you. We will track down the accused soon. Do not worry," Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, told the actor.

Fadnavis sought details of the incident from Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and asked him to nab the assailants quickly, expedite the investigation and take strict action against those responsible.

"A total of 15 teams, including dedicated personnel from the Mumbai Crime Branch and local police, have been constituted to investigate the case from all angles and track down the culprits," a police official said.

A forensic team visited the scene of the incident to collect ballistic evidence, inspect the vehicle, and ascertain the exact number of rounds fired.