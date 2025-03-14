Golf champion Tiger Woods is “secretly dating” Donald Trump Junior's ex-wife Vanessa Trump, according to a report by the Daily Mail. Both Floridians, the two live “20 minutes apart” in the Palm Beach area and have been a couple since Thanksgiving last year, it added, citing four sources.

Tiger Woods was famously part of US President Donald Trump's Black History Month reception in February and the two were seen at various golf events together, leading to speculation that the pro golfer is a “Trump supporter”. Maybe this is the connection?

Tiger Woods, Vanessa Trump's Children Attending Same School The 49-year-old Tiger Woods and 47-year-old Vanessa Trump also attended a golf tournament last month, as per the report. It further pointed out that the duo's children (Vanessa Trump's eldest daughter Kai (17) and Tiger Wood's Sam (17) and Charlie (16)) attend the same school — the $38,595/year tuition The Benjamin School.

One source told the Daily Mail that members of the Trump family, including Don Jr and Vanessa's five children know about the relationship.

The report added that both Charlie Woods and Kai Trump are “aspiring pro golfers” and “the two families appear to have become increasingly close”.

