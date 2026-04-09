Tik Tok star Khaby Lame divorce case raises questions on $20 million net worth, assets in father’s name

Khaby Lame, one of the biggest global internet personalities, is facing unexpected scrutiny following reports linked to a divorce dispute.
With over 160 million followers on TikTok and an estimated net worth of $20 million, according to Forbes, Lame represents the scale of today’s creator economy.
But reports circulating online claim that he may not hold assets in his own name — with properties and financial holdings allegedly registered under his father. There has been no official confirmation of these claims.
However, social media was quick to react. The dominant question: how can someone worth $20 million “own nothing”?
The developments have also drawn attention to Lame’s otherwise guarded personal life.
The 26-year-old had quietly tied the knot with Wendy Thembelihle Juel, a Danish-South African model, in November 2023. Despite his global fame, Lame has largely kept his personal life out of the spotlight — making the current reports particularly striking.
Born in Senegal and raised in Italy, Lame’s rise was shaped by an unlikely turning point.
After losing his factory job during the pandemic, he began posting short, silent videos reacting to overly complicated “life hacks.” The format — simple, visual, and universal — helped him cross language barriers and build a global audience.
Today, he remains the most-followed individual on TikTok, turning minimalist content into a scalable global brand.
Lame’s estimated $20 million net worth is built on:
But this figure reflects earning capacity and brand value, not necessarily asset ownership. That distinction becomes critical in legal contexts. If assets are not held directly in his name, their treatment in proceedings like divorce could differ significantly.
In January 2026, Lame reportedly sold his company, Step Distinctive Limited, for $975 million to Hong Kong-based Rich Sparkle. The deal is said to include rights to use his image, voice, and behavioural patterns to build an AI-powered digital twin.
For now, key details around the divorce and asset claims remain unconfirmed. But the conversation it has sparked is more structural than personal.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.