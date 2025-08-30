TikTok job alert: Gurugram office looking to hire post goes viral, netizens say ‘time to take out the ring light…’

TikTok job alert: Online short-form video platform, ByteDance-owned TikTok's move to potentially hire employees for its Gurugram office, recently went viral on social media platforms as netizens were taken by surprise amid the ongoing ban on the Chinese platform.

TikTok Job Updates According to data collected from LinkedIn, TikTok is looking to hire a ‘Content Moderator’ — Bengali Speaker — Trust and Safety for its Gurugram office. The job posting was announced two weeks ago, and so far, more than 100 applicants have applied for the job role.

“Content that Content Moderator interacts with includes images, video, and text related to every-day life, but it can also include (but is not limited to) bullying; hate speech; child safety; depictions of harm to self and others, and harm to animals,” said TikTok in its job posting.

The company also announced that it is looking to hire an employee for a ‘Wellbeing Partnership and Operations Lead — Trust & Safety’ role. The job posting was made three days ago, on 29 August 2025. More than 100 applicants have applied for this job role.

“As the Wellbeing Partnership and Operations Lead, you will direct a team of multidisciplinary experts responsible for expanding regional programs into global ones through coordinating resources and following up on results and post-mortems. Further, you will support our content review business partners and partner success teams to ensure that our partners' wellness support for our outsourced teams is in line with our strategy,” said ByteDance-owned TikTok in its job posting.

Is TikTok still banned in India? Mint reported earlier that TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, and the social media platform were banned from operating in India in June 2020 due to national security reasons.

The TikTok application is still unavailable on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. So far, there has been no official confirmation from TikTok or its parent company, ByteDance, on the return of the short video app to India.

“We have not restored access to TikTok in India and continue to comply with the Government of India’s directive,” a ByteDance spokesperson told media.

Even though the Narendra Modi-led Indian government has not issued an official statement on whether or not TikTok is back in India, they said that no unblocking order for TikTok India has been issued, according to an ANI report citing people aware of the development.

Netizens react People on the social media platform X have posted mixed reactions to TikTok's hiring move, with some netizens mocking the Chinese company's move.

“It’s time to take out the ring light,” said a social media user named @neivibes, mocking the company's move.

Many people were against TikTok coming back to India and did not take the hiring move well. “TikTok gonna ruin today’s generation specially Indian teens,” Shiv Shankar said in his post on X.

Some netizens also questioned whether TikTok's potential comeback in India can be a stronger or a failed move due to the presence of Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.

“TikTok is no planning to combat Insta Reels and YT Shorts in India, let's see if it can come back stronger or fails,” said a social media account named @StockGauge.

“Interesting move. Either TikTok is preparing for a potential comeback, or just strengthening backend ops in India. Let’s see where this goes…” said another user named @twodataguys.

Many social media users also acknowledged that the company or the Indian government has not officially confirmed TikTok restarting its operations in the nation.