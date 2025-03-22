TikTok has removed the controversial 'chubby filter' which used AI to make users appear significantly ‘chubbier’ and heavier. The move came after the filter sparked a wave of criticism from the users, and experts warned how it could lead to ‘toxic diet culture’.

Several TikTok users have shared the ‘before and after’ images, with many pointing out how the AI-based filter was a form of ‘body shaming’ and should not be permitted, reported BBC.

“No, it's really a fat filter that makes you chubby from head to toe,” one user posted on X.

TikTok told the BBC that it is reviewing videos uploaded with the effect, making them ineligible for recommendations, and blocking them from appearing on teen accounts.

How does TikTok's ‘chubby filter’ work Filters, a popular feature on TikTok, are commonly used fo fun, or for enhancing appearances by reducing wrinkles and acne. However, the "chubby" filter sparked a trend where users posted "before" and "after" images—one showing their natural appearance and the other with a larger body size.

‘Bullied for how you look’ Several people who had used TikTok's chubby filter before it was pulled down, told the BBC how it was very ‘damaging ’ and ‘toxic’.

“My first thought when I saw the 'chubby filter' was how damaging that would be,” Emma told the BBC.

Another social media influencer, Sadie, shared with BBC: “I'm happy that TikTok did that, because ultimately social media should be a fun, lighthearted place, not somewhere where you get bullied for how you look." Sadie has over 66,000 followers on TikTok.

TikTok's response about ‘chubby filter' According to the BBC, TikTok stated that the ‘chubby filter’ had been uploaded by CapCut, which is separate from TikTok but has the same parent company as TikTok, ByteDance.

The platform further added any videos that breached its community guidelines - such as by bullying or harassment - would be removed.