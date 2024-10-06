Arina Glazunova, a TikTok star, died after falling at an underpass in Tbilisi. Social media was abuzz, pointing to the need of installation of proper barriers. Check netizen's reaction here.

TikTok star Arina Glazunova from Russia died following a fatal fall in an underpass in Georgia's capital, Tbilisi. The 27-year-old social media influencer became a victim of the tragic incident after she tripped while filming a video with her friends.

The impact of the fall into the knee-high wall of a subway station’s stairs was so severe that it claimed her life.

The impact of the fall into the knee-high wall of a subway station's stairs was so severe that it claimed her life.

The viral video of the tragic episode is making rounds online and has sparked multiple reactions regarding safety concerns about the structure. The footage captures the final moments of Arina Glazunova as she strolls around the city with her friend while shooting a video clip.

Paradoxically, the TikTok star was singing ‘For The Last Time’ by the Russian boyband Hunger Boys in the video. She was promptly rushed to the hospital but succumbed to head injuries and a broken neck, according to local media reports.

The clip given below captures the murky twist of fate and her friend’s reaction as the TikTok star falls headfirst down the concrete stairs. One can hear Arina Glazunova screaming followed by panicked voices of the friends and subsequent fading of the screen.

The video showing the horrific incident has amassed over 147.8 thousand views and numerous comments. Reacting over the deadly small railing that failed to serve its purpose and prevent the fall, a user said, "Kinda shocking there's not some kind of rail or guard there, just a few inches tall tripping hazard."

Another user commented, “This is why you shouldn't complain about building codes." A third user remarked, “I cannot believe there are no guardrails around that huge opening above the stairs, with just a tiny “raised border" around it. How do people design things so poorly (even worse at night)?"

A fourth user wrote, “Not paying attention can be deadly." A fifth user stated, "Very classy to cover up the "mess" with flowers."

Raising concerns over the vulnerability of the site to more accidents, locals claimed that the spot is dangerous, one 'cannot see the barrier' in the dark and alleged that it would be surprising 'if this was the first time' someone had fallen. However, city mayor Kakha Kaladze emphasised that the underpasses across Tbilisi adhere to modern safety standards.

Meanwhile, Tbilisi’s City Hall asserted that the structure was built during the Soviet era and was in line with safety standards from the time, the Daily Mail reported.