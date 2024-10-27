TikTok star Manahil Malik leaked her own ’explicit’ viral video, inspired by Bollywood movie; alleges Pakistani actress

Pakistani actress Mishi Khan has condemned the ‘explicit’ viral video of Manahil Malik and linked it to a Bollywood movie. She also called for influencers to promote positive behavior instead of contributing to societal moral decline.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published27 Oct 2024, 08:50 AM IST
Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik
Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik(Instagram)

Days after TikTok star Manahil Malik dismissed her ‘explicit’ viral video as being “fake”, Pakistani actress Mishi Khan claimed that the Tiktoker was inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bollywood movie and had leaked her video herself.

In a video message on Instagram, Mishi slammed the TikToker for “stooping to the lowest level” for fame. However, she did not name Manahil in her video.

She addressed the issue after seeing Manahil's name trend on X.

Also Read | Pakistani TikTok star starts trending after personal video gets leaked

In the caption of her post, Mishi wrote: “Shameful to see these influencers stooping to the lowest level for fame & disgracing their families, parents & the society. They should be banned from using social media.”

In the video, the actress said, she is disheartened to see these types of videos (explicit videos) of the popular TikToker circulating online. She claims that in the leaked video, Manahil is telling someone, “If you go anywhere else, I will make it go viral.”

The actress also claimed that Manahil likely got inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bollywood movie ‘Heroine’, where the lead character in film leaks her own explicit video for gaining traction for her upcoming film.

Also Read | Viral Video: TikTok star’s last moments captured on camera; netizens react

On the Tiktoker's claim of the video being a deepfake, Mishi asked, “Why would someone spend money to make a deepfake?” adding that Manahil herself can be heard saying she'd make the video viral.

Disgusted by the viral video, Mishi urged the TikTokers to consider their families and surroundings. “People look up to you, so stop promoting this. Our society is already suffering from moral decay. Promote good deeds and engage in positive actions.”

Also Read | TikTok star Kubra Aykut dies at 26; her last post says, ‘I urgently need to…’

The viral video of Manahil Malik is being widely shared on social media. It apparently features the star with her boyfriend. Some social media users criticised her for making the video viral as means to gain fame.

However, Mahanil has requested her fans for support, and to report the clip and continue supporting her during this difficult time. “Only someone who has no respect for women or doesn’t have a mother or sister at home can do this. I am a witness, and so is my God. I only need your support.”

Notably, this is not the first time that Minahil has been faced with such challenges. A few years ago, too, her photos and videos were leaked. However, she had received strong backing from her millions of followers.

 

27 Oct 2024, 08:50 AM IST
TikTok star Manahil Malik leaked her own 'explicit' viral video, inspired by Bollywood movie; alleges Pakistani actress

