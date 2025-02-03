Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman has spoken out for the first time about the viral video that “ruined” her life. After the alleged leak, the influencer disappeared from social media and deactivated her accounts. In a recent interview with Nukta Pakistan, Imsha Rehman called the viral video “fake”.

“When I saw the video, it felt like my life was over. I can’t go to university, I can’t face people, and I am receiving a lot of death threats,” the Pakistan TikToker said.

“Some people hiding behind social media think it’s cool to create and share videos of others. But, they don’t realise how it impacts lives,” she added.

Imsha Rehman then explained why she did not defend herself on social media even though she could post clarifications.

“When these videos went viral, I could have clarified the situation on my account. But, I chose the legal route to find out who was responsible,” she said.

Who is behind the Imsha Rehman viral video? The TikToker revealed that Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested one person linked to the incident. The accused is in police custody, she said.

According to Nukta Pakistan, FIA has arrested Abdul Aziz for allegedly sharing doctored videos of influencer Imsha Rehman. Officials confirmed to the publication that Aziz had been traced using IP logs.

The accused has, however, said that he had only shared a meme, not the video.

Imsha Rehman’s lawyer, Hadi Ali Chatha, has said that sharing such fake videos ruins people’s lives, especially in Pakistan.

“The victims should not keep quiet. They should come out and help authorities arrest the culprits,” he said.

Pakistani social activist Mehnaz Parveen has called the Imsha Rehman viral video case an “eye-opener”.