Tilak Varma smashes 45-ball century for Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans; equals IPL record

Tilak Varma, a star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter delivered a sensational 45-ball century against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their IPL 2026 clash at Narendra Modi Stadium. His remarkable knock powered the five-time champions from a shaky position to a competitive total of 199/5 in 20 overs.
Tilak completed his hundred in style on the final ball of the innings, smashing a boundary off Prasidh Krishna towards square leg. He removed his helmet and soaked in the applause from the Ahmedabad crowd as teammates rushed to celebrate the milestone.
Tilak Varma has equalled the joint-fastest hundred by a Mumbai Indians batter in IPL history. The record was previously held by former Sri Lankan great Sanath Jayasuriya, who smashed a 45-ball century for MI in IPL 2008. The young left-hander’s explosive innings has now placed him alongside the fastest century-maker for the franchise.
Tilak showed great maturity by anchoring the innings early on. He was on just 19 off 22 balls when MI were reeling at 103/4 after 14 overs. However, he then switched gears dramatically in the last six overs, launching a fierce attack on the Gujarat Titans bowlers.
A standout moment came in the 18th over when he smashed Ashok Sharma for 26 runs, completely changing the momentum. Entering the final over on 80, Tilak needed 20 runs for his century. He responded with a crisp four, two massive sixes, and sealed the milestone with another four off the last ball against Prasidh Krishna.
The unbeaten 101 off 45 balls highlighted Tilak’s ability to build an innings before accelerating at will. His calculated aggression helped the Mumbai Indians recover strongly and set a challenging target for the Gujarat Titans on a good batting surface at Narendra Modi Stadium.
This century marks a big personal milestone for the young star and underlines why he is regarded as one of India’s most promising T20 talents.
Tilak Varma’s explosive knock has injected fresh energy into the Mumbai Indians campaign and given them a strong platform in this high-stakes encounter.