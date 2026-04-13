Tim David gets BCCI sanction after ‘disobeying an umpire’s instruction’ during MI vs RCB clash; Hardik Pandya fined too

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David has been handed a hefty fine and one demerit point for "disobeying an umpire’s instruction" during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Although RCB won the game by 18 runs, David didn't escape from the punishment.

The incident occurred in the 18th over bowled by Hardik Pandya. After smashing a towering six against Pandya on the second ball of the over, the umpires decided to change the white cherry because the previous one became wet. David wanted to have a look at the changed ball.

However, the Australian decided to play with the umpires as he didn't hand it over to the umpires despite being repeatedly asked to do so, which irked the umpires. In fact, on-field umpire Swaroopanand Kannur was heard saying “Give me the ball please” but David didn't.

Another on-field umpire Virender Sharma, who was at a distance, rushed in and warned David. Jitesh Sharma, who was alongside David, was just a mere spectator. On Monday, the IPL released a statement that David has been fined and also handed one demerit point.

“Tim David, Batter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has been fined 25% of his match fee and has also accumulated one Demerit Point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No. 20 against Mumbai Indians (MI),” it started.

"David was found to have breached Article 2.4 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to “disobeying an umpire’s instruction during a match.” The first incident occurred when the umpires changed the ball during the 18th over (17.2) of RCB’s batting innings.

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“He wanted to have a look at the ball and did not hand it over despite being repeatedly asked to do so. The second incident occurred during the 20th over (19.2), when he again did not hand over the ball to the umpires, amounting to repeated failure to comply with the instructions or directives of the umpires. David admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction,” the statement further added.

Hardik Pandya fined ₹ 12 lakhs Not just David, his rival captain on Sunday, Hardik Pandya also has been handed a fine. The Mumbai Indians skipper was fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against RCB. Since this was Mumbai Indians' first offence, Pandya was fined ₹12 lakhs.