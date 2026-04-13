Tim David gets BCCI sanction after ‘disobeying an umpire’s instruction’ during MI vs RCB clash; Hardik Pandya fined too

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David has been handed a hefty fine and one demerit point for "disobeying an umpire’s instruction" during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Although RCB won the game by 18 runs, David didn't escape from the punishment.

The incident occurred in the 18th over bowled by Hardik Pandya. After smashing a towering six against Pandya on the second ball of the over, the umpires decided to change the white cherry because the previous one became wet. David wanted to have a look at the changed ball.

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However, the Australian decided to play with the umpires as he didn't hand it over to the umpires despite being repeatedly asked to do so, which irked the umpires. In fact, on-field umpire Swaroopanand Kannur was heard saying “Give me the ball please” but David didn't.

Another on-field umpire Virender Sharma, who was at a distance, rushed in and warned David. Jitesh Sharma, who was alongside David, was just a mere spectator. On Monday, the IPL released a statement that David has been fined and also handed one demerit point.

“Tim David, Batter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has been fined 25% of his match fee and has also accumulated one Demerit Point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No. 20 against Mumbai Indians (MI),” it started.

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"David was found to have breached Article 2.4 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to “disobeying an umpire’s instruction during a match.” The first incident occurred when the umpires changed the ball during the 18th over (17.2) of RCB’s batting innings.

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“He wanted to have a look at the ball and did not hand it over despite being repeatedly asked to do so. The second incident occurred during the 20th over (19.2), when he again did not hand over the ball to the umpires, amounting to repeated failure to comply with the instructions or directives of the umpires. David admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction,” the statement further added.

Hardik Pandya fined ₹ 12 lakhs Not just David, his rival captain on Sunday, Hardik Pandya also has been handed a fine. The Mumbai Indians skipper was fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against RCB. Since this was Mumbai Indians' first offence, Pandya was fined ₹12 lakhs.

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“Hardik Pandya, Captain, MI, has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate. As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, he has been fined INR 12 lakhs,” the statement read.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in