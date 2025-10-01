Tim Hortons manager fired for offering ₹17 lakh to 17-year-old to marry her ‘Indian brother’

A Tim Hortons manager in Ontario has been dismissed after she allegedly asked a 17-year-old employee to marry her 25-year-old brother so that he could gain permanent residency (PR) in Canada. The manager reportedly offered the teenager between $15,000 and $20,000 to take part in the scheme, which bypassed legal immigration channels.

The case was first revealed by the Toronto Sun, which published screenshots of the messages exchanged between the manager and the teenager.

What did the manager say? According to the screenshots, the manager asked: “Do you want Indian bf?” – with “bf” referring to “boyfriend”.

When the employee enquired about his age, she replied that he was 25 and explained: “My brother. He is looking for gf. He need someone to get permanent residency in Canada. And if you can help him with that he can pay you $15-20k ( ₹13–18 lakh) too.

How did the family react? The teenager’s uncle, Matt Monroe, took the matter to the Ontario Provincial Police.

“The manager was harassing my niece to marry her brother who is 25 and she is underage and offered her $20,000 to marry him,” Monroe wrote on Facebook.

He later told the Toronto Sun that his niece was so upset that she quit her job at the Tim Hortons outlets in Wellington and Picton, saying “she no longer feels comfortable” working there.

What has Tim Hortons said? In a statement, Tim Hortons confirmed that the female manager had been fired.

“Tim Hortons restaurants are owned and operated by franchisees who independently manage their own labour for their restaurants,” a company spokesperson said. “The restaurant owner terminated the manager involved soon after he became aware of the completely unacceptable situation on his team.”

Meanwhile, Monroe said he would boycott the chain: “This is disturbing that people are ok with targeting minors and fraud, and I’m making this very clear, I’m pushing for all the managers to be fired, and I will not stop till it happens, and the illegal scams targeting minors at the Tim Hortons in the county are stopped.”

Are police investigating? The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have launched an inquiry.

Alexandre Lebel, spokesman for the Prince Edward OPP Detachment, confirmed officers began a marriage fraud investigation on 9 September 2025, according to Juno News.