TIME 100 most influential people 2026: Trump, Xi, Netanyahu in world leaders list redefining global order

The 2026 edition of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People highlights a powerful mix of global and American political figures whose decisions are reshaping geopolitics, governance, and economic priorities. The list spans established power centers and emerging voices, reflecting a rapidly evolving world order.

Global leaders featured include Xi Jinping, Mark Carney, Benjamin Netanyahu, Claudia Sheinbaum, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Tarique Rahman, Sanae Takaichi, and Balendra Shah.

From the United States, the list includes Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, Mark Kelly, and Zohran Mamdani.

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Donald Trump At the center of the list is Donald Trump, whose presidency continues to defy convention, with a leadership style that increasingly concentrates global power in individual authority rather than institutions. Over the past year, he has pushed an aggressive agenda—imposing sweeping tariffs, driving a hardline deportation campaign, and advancing major tax changes. On the global stage, his actions—from military strikes on Iran to intervention in Venezuela—have reshaped geopolitical dynamics and unsettled traditional alliances.

Xi Jinping Similarly, Xi Jinping remains a central force in global politics. Since consolidating power in 2012, he has tightened control over China’s political, economic, and military systems. His push to reshape global governance—through platforms like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and efforts to expand the global use of China’s currency—underscores Beijing’s ambition to challenge Western-led systems.

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Benjamin Netanyahu The list also highlights leaders navigating conflict and controversy. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has mounted a political comeback after the 2023 Hamas attacks, which triggered a full-scale war . Military operations against Hezbollah and Iran, along with hostage recoveries, have strengthened his domestic standing. However, the scale of the Gaza offensive and its heavy humanitarian toll have intensified global criticism.

Sanae Takaichi Several leaders on the list represent historic milestones. Sanae Takaichi made history as Japan’s first female Prime Minister, breaking long-standing gender barriers in the country’s political system. Her rise signals a broader shift in societal attitudes toward women in leadership.

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah In Africa, President of Namibia Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has emerged as a symbol of transformative leadership. A veteran of Namibia’s independence movement, she now leads the country as its first female president, advocating for inclusive governance and global equity while representing the Global South on the international stage.

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Mark Carney The inclusion of Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, highlights the growing importance of technocratic leadership. A former central banker who gained prominence during the 2008 financial crisis, Carney is now navigating political leadership with a focus on economic stability, climate risks, and multilateral cooperation in an increasingly fragmented world.

Zohran Mamdani The TIME100 list also captures the emergence of younger, unconventional leaders. Zohran Mamdani has energized progressive politics in the United States, leveraging grassroots mobilization and bold policy proposals to gain national attention.

Balendra Shah In South Asia, Balendra Shah represents a generational shift. A former hip-hop artist turned, his rise reflects growing public frustration with entrenched political elites and signals a broader youth-driven demand for change.

Tarique Rahman Similarly, Tarique Rahman, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, marks a dramatic political return, transitioning from years in exile to national leadership. His challenges include reviving an economy facing inflation and unemployment while stabilizing regional relations.

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Claudia Sheinbaum and Marco Rubio Leaders such as Claudia Sheinbaum and Marco Rubio exemplify the complexities of modern diplomacy. Sheinbaum has balanced domestic security concerns with diplomatic pressure from the United States, while Rubio’s dual role as Secretary of State and National Security Adviser places him at the heart of US foreign policy decisions.