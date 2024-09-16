‘Time pass’, ‘dry fruits’: US woman shares phrases in ‘Indian English’ she never heard of | Video

Kristen Fischer, an American woman in Delhi, shares her witty take on unique Indian English phrases in a viral video. She highlights differences such as 'shifting' for moving and 'time pass' for casual activities, entertaining many with her observations.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published16 Sep 2024, 10:30 PM IST
Kristen Fischer emphasized several expressions that, while common in India, may be unfamiliar to Americans.
Kristen Fischer emphasized several expressions that, while common in India, may be unfamiliar to Americans.(Screengrab)

An American woman who recently moved to Delhi was particularly intrigued by the unique words and phrases used in “Indian English” on a daily basis. In a video now going viral, Kristen Fischer shares her witty take on the local take on the language, leaving the internet in splits.

In an Instagram video, Fischer breaks down "unique" English phrases she encountered after moving to India. She begins the video by explaining that “English is one of the national languages of India and very widely spoken.” However, she then claims that she didn’t know there were “differences” between Indian and American English.

Also Read | Viral video: Man performs ‘active meditation’ in Delhi metro | Watch

The woman emphasized several expressions that, while common in India, may be unfamiliar to Americans.

Here are some examples of the "differences" she found between the English language in India and America:

Also Read | Viral Video: Students play prank on professor | Watch
  • Shifting: In India, Fischer said, the word is used to describe relocating homes, whereas Americans would say “moving.” With a chuckle, she explained, “In India, people say they’ve ‘shifted their home.’”
  • Time pass: A common Indian phrase used to denote casual activities tickled Fischer, who said Americans might call it “killing time.”
  • Use of ‘plus’: She noted that Indians use “plus” when referring to children's ages. For example, they say, “My daughter is three plus,” a concept unfamiliar in her home country.
  • Which time & too much: Fischer said Indians use “which time” instead of “what time”, and “too much” in sentences like “it’s too much hard.”
  • Dry fruits: She also highlighted the Indian-English term “dry fruits,” which Americans typically call “nuts”.
  • Loose motion: The Indian euphemism for diarrhoea.

Also Read | Viral baby hippo from Thailand is facing harassment from visitors

Fischer's Instagram caption read: “Did you know that Indian English has its own words and phrases? I had never heard any of these before coming here. What are some others that you know of?”

 

Watch:

The video, posted two days ago, has already garnered over 500,000 views.

Fischer's humorous commentary struck a chord with viewers, who eagerly filled the comments section with their favorite Indian-English expressions.

A user wrote, “Flat-apartment , lift-elevator and dickey – car boot and rubber vs eraser,” while sharing that they had “hilarious encounters with American friends on this.”

“Newton’s 4th law of motion loose motion cannot be done in slow motion,” someone joked.

Adding to the list, a user shared, “Some of my favorites are ‘once only’ and calling a napkin a ‘tissue’. Also, when watching or playing cricket, ‘beautiful booyyyy.’”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Sep 2024, 10:30 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends‘Time pass’, ‘dry fruits’: US woman shares phrases in ‘Indian English’ she never heard of | Video

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power

    665.85
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    32.3 (5.1%)

    Tata Steel

    154.20
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.8 (0.52%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    238.80
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.21%)

    Bharat Electronics

    290.50
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.55 (0.19%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Godfrey Phillips India

    7,940.45
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    616.7 (8.42%)

    Adani Green Energy

    1,931.40
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    143.55 (8.03%)

    Dixon Technologies (India)

    13,971.00
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    949.6 (7.29%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    507.80
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    33.95 (7.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,120.00130.00
      Chennai
      73,260.00160.00
      Delhi
      75,415.00105.00
      Kolkata
      75,750.00150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue