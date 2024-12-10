From a health scare earlier this year to the annual royal Christmas carol event now, Kate Middleton has headlined international news throughout the year.

The Princess of Wales kept everyone talking about her this year, whether for her role in the royal family extending an olive branch to Prince Harry or the buzz about her divorce from Prince William.

These international headlines have landed her on the shortlist of TIME's 2024 Person of the Year award. She was previously on the TIME100 list of Most Influential People in 2013 and one of the runners-up for Person of the Year in 2011.

Here's why Kate Middleton has been shortlisted for 2024 Person of the Year award According to TIME magazine, the Princess of Wales sparked global conversations this year, sparking conversations about privacy and health for public figures.

In January, Kate Middleton was hospitalised for two weeks for a “planned abdominal surgery”, and Kensington Palace said she would be out of the public eye until Easter.

But after conspiracy theories circulated online in March about Middleton’s whereabouts, the royal put the rumours to rest by revealing that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

In September, Middleton announced that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment.

Who, other than Kate Middleton, have been shortlisted for the award? Kamala Harris

Elon Musk

Yulia Navalnaya

Benjamin Netanyahu

Jerome Powell

Joe Rogan

Claudia Sheinbaum

Donald Trump

Mark Zuckerberg

TIME’s Person of the Year award TIME will announce the 2024 Person of the Year on Thursday.

Since 1927, TIME has named a person, group, or concept that had the biggest impact—for good or for ill—on the world over the previous 12 months.